Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for

Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Match 111 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. The battleground for this showdown will be the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, with the action kicking off at 08:00 pm IST.

Currently, Bengal Warriors find themselves ninth on the PKL 10 points table, with seven wins, eight losses, and two ties, accumulating a total of 44 points. Despite facing a challenging season, the Warriors have the backing of their passionate home crowd, which could catalyze their resurgence in the league.

On the flip side, Gujarat Giants sit fifth on the points table, boasting 10 wins and eight losses, totalling 55 points. Despite experiencing a slight dip in momentum, the Giants remain a force to be reckoned with. Securing victories in crucial matches could pave their way to qualification for the playoffs.

As the race for playoff spots intensifies, both teams will leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory. On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Maninder Singh vs Fazel Atrachali

Maninder Singh has showcased exceptional form for the Bengal Warriors this PKL edition, tallying an impressive 157 tackle points across 16 matches. He has been consistently influential for the team since Season 5, notching up eight Super 10s this season alone. Known for his physicality, agility, and astute raiding, Maninder Singh also demonstrates strong leadership qualities.

On the other hand, Fazel Atrachali, the seasoned defender, has had a somewhat intermittent performance for the Gujarat Giants this season. Despite this, he has managed a decent record with 50 tackle points in 18 matches. Renowned for his robust physical presence and exemplary leadership skills, Fazel Atrachali is recognized as a valuable team player on the mat.

#2 Nitin Kumar vs Sombir

Nitin Kumar has emerged as one of the standout players of this season. With 125 raid points in 15 matches, he has displayed remarkable agility and intelligence on the mat, providing valuable support to Maninder in the Bengal Warriors' raiding department. As a promising youngster, Nitin Kumar shows great potential for the future.

Meanwhile, Sombir has also shown promise with his performance for the Gujarat Giants this season. Accumulating 49 tackle points in 18 matches, he has demonstrated consistent effort and quality in his defensive play.

#3 Rakesh vs Shubham Shinde

Rakesh has exhibited promise for the Gujarat Giants, amassing 91 raid points in just seven games. However, considering his potential, he has the capacity to achieve even higher levels of performance for the team.

On the other hand, Shubham Shinde has been the epitome of consistency as the sole dependable defender for the Bengal Warriors. With 54 tackle points in 17 games, he has proven to be a reliable and steady presence in the team's defensive setup. Shubham Shinde's sturdy defense and strong leadership qualities on the mat make him a valuable asset to the Bengal Warriors.