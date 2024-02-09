Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 111, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will square off against the Gujarat Giants in the 111th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata will host this exciting encounter on Friday, February 9.

After three losses on the trot, the Bengal Warriors returned to winning ways with a comfortable 45-38 win over the home team, Dabang Delhi KC, in their previous outing.

The Maninder Singh-led side will be hoping for some change in fortunes ahead of their home leg, as they are currently placed ninth in the points table with 44 points, having won seven of their 17 games so far.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be looking to be more consistent in their remaining games in the league stages, as they have won just twice in their previous five games.

Following a dominating 42-30 victory over the Tamil Thalaivas, the Fazel Atrachali-led side have moved to fifth place in the points table with 55 points, having won 10 of their 18 games so far.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, 111th Match PKL 2023

Date: February 9, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): W L L L W

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W L L W L

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Nitin, GB More.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Nitin Kumar, Akshay Kumar, and Vishwas S

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (c), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Deepak Singh, Rakesh, Sombir, Balaji D, and Rohit Gulia

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

The raiding duo of Nitin Kumar and Maninder Singh were instrumental in the Warriors' victory against the Dabang Delhi KC, as the pair notched up 13 and 11 raid points, respectively. However, the defensive unit needs to step up if they wish to start their home leg on a positive note.

In the Giants' previous encounter, Rakesh Sungroya single-handedly destroyed the defensive unit of the Tamil Thalaivas as he scored an impressive 14 raid points in the game. He received brilliant support from Sombir in defence, who registered an impressive high five.

Gujarat Giants look like a more balanced side in both departments, and they will back themselves to beat the home side in their next fixture.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

