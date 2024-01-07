Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for

Bengal Warriors will take on Haryana Steelers in a crucial encounter of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 7 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai, starting at 9 pm IST.

The Bengal Warriors currently find themselves in the ninth position on the points table with 22 points. Having won three matches, suffered four losses, and experienced two tied encounters in Season 10, the Warriors are eager to regain their momentum.

Haryana Steelers faced a challenging outing in their recent encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Despite this setback, they maintain the seventh position on the points table with 26 points accumulated from nine matches. Having secured five wins and faced four losses in the ongoing season, the Haryana Steelers are determined to bounce back and improve their standing.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Maninder Singh vs Rahul Sethpal

Maninder Singh has been the linchpin of the Bengal Warriors since Season 5, consistently delivering strong performances across all seasons. In the current season, he has continued his stellar form with 89 raid points in nine matches.

With a solid six years of Pro Kabaddi experience and international exposure, Maninder Singh is the go-to man for the Bengal Warriors. His powerful physique and quick raiding make him a formidable force on the mat.

On the defensive front, Rahul Sethpal, the right corner defender for Haryana Steelers, is having a commendable season so far. In nine matches, he has secured 27 tackle points. Despite being relatively new to the Pro Kabaddi scene, Sethpal has shown promise, and it will be interesting to see how he fares against the seasoned campaigner.

#2 Vinay vs Shubham Shinde

Vinay has been a revelation in the current season, delivering a surprisingly consistent performance for Haryana Steelers. In nine matches, he has garnered an impressive 68 raid points, showcasing particular strength in do-or-die scenarios. Vinay's ability to adapt and develop different raiding skills has been a key asset for Haryana, making him a standout performer.

On the defensive front, Shubham Shinde of Bengal Warriors started the season on a high note, although he has experienced a slight dip in form recently. Nevertheless, his overall contribution remains solid with 31 tackle points in nine matches.

Shinde's consistency and reliability make him a valuable asset for Bengal Warriors, and his performance will be crucial for the team's defensive efforts in the upcoming matches.

#3 Nitin Kumar vs Mohit Nandal

Nitin Kumar has made an impressive debut season with Bengal Warriors, featuring in eight matches and amassing 67 raid points. Despite his youthfulness, Nitin Kumar showcases dynamism with excellent pace and reflexes on the mat. His ability to adapt and contribute significantly in his debut season highlights his potential as a promising talent for the Warriors.

Mohit Nandal is having a decent season with Haryana Steelers, securing 25 tackle points in nine matches. His partnership with Jaideep in the covers is proving effective, contributing significantly to the team's defensive strength.