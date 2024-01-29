Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Former champions Bengal Warriors will clash with Haryana Steelers in Match No. 95 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on January 29 at 8 pm IST.

Both teams have experienced a mixed outing so far in the ongoing season. Haryana Steelers, on the one hand, have had a decent campaign with eight wins and six losses out of their 15 matches. The team looks balanced and will aim to secure a playoff spot.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, started the season strongly but faced setbacks midway, finding themselves in a challenging situation with six wins and seven losses, to be placed in the 10th position on the points table.

With that said, let's take a look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Maninder Singh vs Mohit Nandal

Maninder Singh has been the linchpin of the Bengal Warriors' raiding unit since Season 5, consistently impressing with his performances. With 133 raid points in 14 matches this season, he leads from the front despite the team's lack of cohesive performance. His strong calibre will be key as he navigates the pressure to secure the crucial five points.

Opposing him will be Mohit Nandal, the cover defender of Haryana Steelers, who has had a strong campaign with 46 tackle points in 15 games. He poses a significant threat to Bengal's raiders and will be a player to watch out for in the upcoming match.

#2 Vinay vs Shubham Shinde

Vinay has been a revelation for Haryana Steelers in the current PKL edition, amassing 103 raid points in 15 matches. His consistency and raiding skills provide an added advantage for the team.

Facing him will be Shubham Shinde, who has been solid for the Bengal Warriors in defense, tallying 51 tackle points in 15 games. With his smart defensive acumen and strong physique, he poses a challenge for opponent raiders, making him a key player to watch in the upcoming match.

#3 Nitin Kumar vs Jaideep

Nitin Kumar has had a dream debut season in the PKL with Bengal Warriors, notching up 103 raid points in 13 matches. His consistent performances and support for Maninder have filled the void in the raiding department, making him a solid player with plenty of talent and a promising future.

On the other hand, Jaideep, the captain of the Haryana Steelers, has had a commendable campaign with 47 tackle points in 15 games. Leading from the front, his presence on the mat has consistently bolstered the Steelers' defense, making him a key asset for the team.