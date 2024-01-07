Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 61, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will square off against the Haryana Steelers in the 61st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. DOME by NSCI in Mumbai will play host to this exciting clash on Sunday, January 7.

After a strong start, the Bengal Warriors are currently on a winless streak of five games, including a humiliating 51-42 defeat against the Gujarat Giants in their previous outing.

The Maninder Singh-led side has lost all the winning momentum as they have slipped to ninth place in the standings with 22 points, having won just three of their nine games and lost four.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, also registered a disappointing 45-34 defeat against the defending champions, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, in their previous encounter.

The team will be eager to return to winning ways, as they are currently placed seventh in the points table with 26 points, having won five of their nine games so far and lost four.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, 61st Match PKL 2023

Date: January 7, 2023, 9:00 p.m. IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L L L T L

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L W W L W

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, Mohit

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Harsh Lad and Shrikant Jadhav

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit Khaler, Chandran Ranjit, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Siddharth Desai and Vinay

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

Nitin Kumar and Maninder Singh have led the raiding department of the team brilliantly so far. However, Shubham Shinde has been the only positive for the team in the defense, but the other defenders have failed miserably this season so far.

Chandran Ranjit had a brilliant start to the season, as the experienced raider notched up 11 raid points in his first game of the season. Mohit Nandal was instrumental in the defense as he registered a high five against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Haryana Steelers look like a more balanced side in both departments, and they are expected to edge out the Warriors in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win the match.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

