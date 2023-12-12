Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 20, and telecast details

Bengal Warriors will square off against Patna Pirates in the 20th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will play host to this exciting game on Tuesday (December 12).

Bengal Warriors are on a roll at the moment as they haven’t lost a single game in their previous three games, including a dominating 48-38 win over Tamil Thalaivas in their previous game. With 13 points from three games, the Maninder Singh-led side is currently placed second in the points table.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have also started their campaign on a high as they have won two consecutive games, including a 33-30 loss against Gujarat Giants in their previous game. With 10 points from two games, the three-time champions are currently placed fourth in the points table.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, 20th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 12, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): W T W

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

Patna Pirates (PAT): Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen, Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, Ankit.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Darpan, Nitin Kumar, Aditya S and Shrikant Jadhav

Patna Pirates (PAT): Neeraj Kumar (c), Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Sajin Chandrasekar, Sudhakar M, Manjeet and Ankit

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

Shubham Shinde single-handedly destroyed the Tamil Thalaivas raiding unit as he notched up 10 points in the defense. He received brilliant support from their skipper Maninder Singh, who secured 16 raid points in the game. The team is playing like a settled unit at the moment and they will start the game as slight favourites.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will be expecting their star raider Sachin Tanwar to step up after a flop show against the Gujarat Giants. The raiding unit of the team has a tough task ahead as they gear up to face an in-form Shubham Shinde in their next game.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda