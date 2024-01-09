Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for

Former champions Bengal Warriors will go head-to-head with Telugu Titans in the 63rd match of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on January 9 at 8 pm IST.

Bengal Warriors kicked off the season impressively but stumbled with a loss, struggling to regain momentum despite a formidable squad. For Maninder and his teammates, this match is a crucial opportunity to break the jinx and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are facing another disappointing campaign, having lost nine out of 10 matches. Having finished in the last place for the past four seasons and dealing with a -100 score difference, their journey to recovery seems daunting.

Now, let's turn our attention to the three player battles that promise excitement in this highly anticipated showdown.

#1 Maninder Singh vs Sandeep Dhull

Maninder Singh, the linchpin of Bengal Warriors, has had a stellar performance with 97 raid points in 10 matches. Known for his consistency across seasons, he effectively utilizes his physical attributes and smartness on the mat. While he remains a crucial asset for the team, he needs to exercise caution in do-or-die situations.

On the defensive side, Sandeep Dhull of Telugu Titans has shown promise despite the team not being a strong defensive unit this season. In eight matches, he has secured 21 tackle points, and more is expected from him in the upcoming matches.

#2 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Shubham Shinde

Pawan Kumar, with 86 raid points in nine matches for Telugu Titans, is experiencing a season that may not be his best. Despite a lower strike rate, he possesses good raiding skills. However, he is yet to deliver a match-winning performance for the team and has so far fallen short of fulfilling the expectations associated with his price tag.

On the defensive front, Shubham Shinde of Bengal Warriors has had a commendable season so far with 32 tackle points in 10 matches. He has exhibited strong leadership on the mat, showcasing consistent and reliable attributes.

Shubham Shinde's ability to maintain stability in the defense makes him a key player for the Bengal Warriors.

#3 Srikanth Jadhav vs Mohit

Srikanth Jadhav has amassed 57 raid points for the Bengal Warriors in the current edition. Despite a slow start, he is gradually picking up momentum, exemplified by his Super 10 in the last match. His ability to contribute significantly to the team's raiding capabilities makes him a player to watch.

On the defensive end, Mohit from Telugu Titans, with 16 tackle points in six matches, is a young defender showing decent form. However, he needs support from other defenders to strengthen the Telugu Titans' defensive unit.