Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Former champions Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Telugu Titans in Match 114 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 10, at 09:00 PM IST.

Bengal Warriors, currently positioned ninth, have experienced a mixed bag of results in Season 10, with seven wins, nine losses, and two ties, accumulating a total of 44 points. Despite an average season thus far, they have shown promise and will aim to turn their fortunes around to secure a coveted playoff spot.

In contrast, Telugu Titans find themselves languishing in 12th place, with just two wins and a disappointing 16 losses, accumulating a mere 16 points. With their playoff hopes all but extinguished, Telugu Titans seek redemption in what has been a challenging season.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Maninder Singh vs Sandeep Dhull

Maninder Singh, the linchpin of Bengal Warriors since season 5, continues to impress with his stellar performance. In 17 matches, he has amassed an impressive 166 raid points, showcasing remarkable consistency and utilizing his physicality, demeanor, and strength to great effect. With vast experience in the PKL circuit, he remains a formidable force on the mat.

Facing him will be Sandeep Dhull, a seasoned defender who has struggled to find his form this year. With only 37 tackle points in 14 matches, he has had a disappointing season, failing to meet the team's expectations and contribute significantly to their goals.

#2 Pawan Kumar vs Shubham Shinde

Pawan Kumar has showcased individual brilliance but has struggled with team cooperation, leading to unmet expectations this season. Despite accumulating 151 raid points in 17 matches, his performance can be deemed average, with a weak strike rate. Additionally, his fitness seems to have declined compared to previous years following an injury.

In contrast, Shubham Shinde has been in excellent form, tallying 55 tackle points in 18 matches, consistently performing for Bengal Warriors. Known for his leadership on the mat and astute game reading, he is poised to take on the challenge of facing the high-flying Pawan Kumar tonight with great eagerness.

#3 Nitin Kumar vs Ajit Pawar

Nitin Kumar has been the surprise package of PKL 10. With 125 raid points in 15 matches, he's shown agility and intelligence on the mat, providing crucial support to Maninder in Bengal Warriors' raiding. As a promising youngster, Nitin holds great potential for the future.

On the other hand, Ajit Pawar, though young and promising, has room to grow. With 24 tackle points in 16 matches, his stats aren't outstanding, but they hint at his potential.