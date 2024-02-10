Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 114, and telecast details

The 114th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Bengal Warriors lock horns with Telugu Titans at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10.

Bengal Warriors are currently ninth in the PKL10 points table, having won seven out of their 18 games. However, they faced a 32-41 defeat at the hands of Gujarat Giants (32-41) in the opening home leg match on Friday, February 9. Nitin Kumar was the top raider with a Super 10 followed by captain Maninder Singh with nine raid points.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans experienced a 44-33 loss against Dabang Delhi during the Delhi leg. Captain Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the top raider with nine points followed by Robin Chaudhary with eight points. Mohit was their top defender with a High-5, including one Super tackle.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Match 114, PKL 2023

Date: February 10, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L W L L L

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L W

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Chai-Ming Chang, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Vishwas S.l

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Nitin, Vijay, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Robin Chaudhary, Ajit Pandurang Pawar

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Nitin Kumar, Harsh Lad, Vaibhav Garje, Harsh Lad, Shubham Shinde, Akshay Kumar

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (C), Mohit Rathee, Robin Chaudhary, Ajith Pawar, Sanjeevi S, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

Bengal Warriors have dominated Telugu Titans in the head-to-head matches, winning 13 out of 21 games. The Titans have won just three games while five ended in a tie.

Bengal have won four out of the last five head-to-head games while one concluded with a draw. This season Warriors defeated them with a 46-26 margin and are expected to replicate a similar performance today.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda