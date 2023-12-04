Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: 3 player battles to watch out for

Pro Kabaddi 2023 will continue tonight in Ahmedabad, with yet another double-header in store for the fans. Former champion Bengaluru Bulls will take on Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors in tonight's second match.

The Bulls were in action last night against the home team Gujarat Giants. Despite having a six-point lead at half-time, the Bengaluru-based franchise ended up losing by three points eventually. Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will expect a better performance from his players tonight.

On the other side, the Bengal Warriors will play their first match of PKL 10 tonight. The Warriors have added some new players to their squad ahead of the new season. It will be interesting to see how they perform in Pro Kabaddi 2023.

Before the clash between the Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors starts, here's a look at the three player battles that may decide the winner of this Pro Kabaddi 2023 match.

#1 Surjeet Singh vs Maninder Singh

Surjeet Singh made quite a few errors while playing in the right cover position for the Bengaluru Bulls last night against the Gujarat Giants. However, Surjeet is an experienced defender, and he can be backed to bounce back stronger in tonight's match against his former team, Bengal Warriors.

Maninder Singh has a habit of scoring Super 10s. The Bengal Warriors signed him for a massive ₹2.12 crore at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. Having played with Surjeet in the past, Maninder will be keen to trouble his former captain when the two big names clash during the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors match.

#2 Saurabh Nandal vs Shrikant Jadhav

Captain Saurabh Nandal managed only two points against the Gujarat Giants last night. The Bengaluru Bulls right corner defender committed a couple of unsuccessful tackles during the contest. He will aim to reduce his errors when he takes the mat tonight.

Shrikant Jadhav will have the responsibility of keeping Nandal out of the game. Jadhav is a left raider. The Warriors have continued to show faith in him by re-signing him for ₹35.25 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction.

If Maninder Singh gets out early, Saurabh Nandal should try to tackle Jadhav soon so that there is enormous pressure on the Bengal Warriors team.

#3 Bharat Hooda vs Nitin Rawal

Bharat Hooda did not have a great start to his Pro Kabaddi 2023 campaign last night during the match against the Gujarat Giants. Hooda scored six raid points and got tackled six times as well.

Hooda will not have a lot of confidence when he takes the mat tonight. Bengal Warriors' experienced defender Nitin Rawal should try to pull off a couple of successful tackles on him early in the contest to put him under pressure.

Meanwhile, Hooda will have the responsibility of scoring heaps of raid points for the Bengaluru Bulls. It will be interesting to see if the tall raider can trouble left corner Nitin Rawal and right cover Vaibhav Garje in tonight's match. The game between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors will start at 9 PM IST.