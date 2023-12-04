Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 6, and telecast details

The sixth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors at The Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Bengaluru did not have a great start to the tournament, as they went down fighting 34-31 against the home team Gujarat Giants. They managed to get one point out of the game and are currently placed fourth in the points table.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, had a disappointing season last year, as they finished 11th in the points table, winning just eight of their 22 games. They will be looking for a better show this year under the leadership of young Maninder Singh.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, 6th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 4, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Transstadia Stadium, Ahmedabad

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengal Warriors will be playing their first game of the tournament.

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, and Ran Singh.

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, and Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Vishal, and Neeraj Narwal

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Nitin Rawal, Chai Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, and Shrikant Jadhav

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

Despite a loss in their opening fixture, Bengaluru Bulls are expected to make a strong comeback in their next game. The team will expect more star raiders Bharat and Vikash Kandola to support their defensive unit in their upcoming game.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have a bit inexperienced squad and the onus will be on their skipper Maninder Singh to perform against the in-form defensive unit of the Bengaluru Bulls.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda