Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Former champions Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC will go head-to-head in match 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Sree Kanteerava indoor stadium in Bengaluru on December 8 at 8pm.

Both teams are hungry for their first win this season, with Bengaluru Bulls coming off back-to-back losses against Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors. Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, are regrouping after a defeat to Tamil Thalaivas with a scoreline of 42-31.

As they prepare to enter the mat, let's preview three player battles that could shape the outcome of this intense encounter.

#1 Aman vs Naveen Kumar

The first important face-off features Aman, the defender in the left corner for Bengaluru Bulls, against Naveen Kumar, the speedy raider of Dabang Delhi KC.

Aman, with an impressive season last year and five tackle points in the current season, aims to elevate his strike rate and replicate his previous form. Known for aggression and sharp ankle holds, Aman poses a potential threat to Naveen Kumar.

On the flip side, Naveen Kumar, the young raider, has been a consistent performer, displaying agility, speed, and skill. With over 250 raid points in each of the past four editions of PKL, Naveen Kumar is a game-changer. In the last match against Tamil Thalaivas, he scored 14 raid points, showcasing his ability to turn the tide single-handedly.

#2 Bharat Hooda vs Vishal Bhardwaj

Bharat Hooda was the best raider of PKL 9 and is known for his tall stature, quick hands, and agility. Despite a modest start with just 11 raid points in the first two matches of PKL 10, Bharat Hooda remains a solid game-changer.

Meanwhile, Vishal Bhardwaj, with his experience, seeks to shore up the defense. Vishal has been making some rookie errors in recent games, but he has the knack for turning the tide if given a chance.

In the last match, he scored two tackle points in five attempts, but his ability to perform well, especially in super tackle scenarios, adds an intriguing layer to this battle.

The face-off between Bharat's attacking style and Vishal's resilient defense shapes up as a tactical raiding duel that could sway the momentum.

#3 Ashu Malik vs Saurabh Nandal

The third battle unfolds between Ashu Malik, the dynamic raider for Dabang Delhi KC, and Saurabh Nandal, the captain and consistent defender for Bengaluru Bulls.

Ashu Malik had a stellar season last year, which led to his retention by Dabang Delhi KC in the auctions. He scored nine points in the first match of PKL 10, proving to be a valuable asset to Naveen Kumar in raiding.

Facing him will be Saurabh Nandal, the experienced defender and captain of Bengaluru Bulls. While not enjoying a strong start in PKL 10 with just two tackle points in two matches, Saurabh Nandal has been a consistent performer in the past three editions, securing over 50 tackle points in each.

The battle between Ashu Malik's youthful dynamism and Saurabh Nandal's experience adds a fascinating dimension to the overall narrative.