Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for

Bengaluru Bulls square off against Gujarat Giants in Match No. 116 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 11 at 9 pm IST.

Bengaluru Bulls currently sit in seventh place on the PKL Season 10 points table, having secured seven wins, suffered 10 losses, and tied twice, accumulating a total of 48 points. Despite their mixed results, the Bulls remain a formidable opponent, capable of turning the tide in their favor.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants occupy the fourth position on the points table, boasting 11 wins and eight losses, totalling 60 points. With a strong track record of performances, the Giants have established themselves as contenders in the league, poised to make a deep run and secure a playoffs spot in the tournament.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Rakesh vs Surjeet Singh

Rakesh has emerged as the lead raider for Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, amassing an impressive 102 raid points in 18 games. His exceptional performance highlights his immense potential and contribution to the team's success. Rakesh's proficiency in do-or-die situations and strategic raiding abilities have been pivotal for the Giants, making him a key asset in their raiding strategy.

On the defensive front, Bengaluru Bulls boast the seasoned presence of Surjeet Singh. With 55 tackle points in 19 games, Surjeet has showcased his defensive prowess and rich experience in the league. Renowned as one of the best cover defenders in PKL history, Surjeet's presence adds solidity to the Bulls' defence.

#2 Bharat vs Fazel Atrachali

Bharat has been a decent performer for Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, accumulating 103 raid points in 18 games. While his form may have fluctuated throughout the season, with a strong start followed by a dip in momentum, Bharat has recently shown glimpses of his potential. His resurgence in form makes him a player to watch out for in tonight's matchup.

Leading from the front, Fazel Atrachali, the captain of Gujarat Giants, has showcased his defensive prowess with 53 tackle points in 19 games. While it may not be his best season statistically, Fazel Atrachali brings much more to the table than just numbers. His solidity in defence, physicality, tactical acumen, and wealth of experience make him a formidable force on the mat.

#3 Sushil vs Sombir

Shushil has proven to be a valuable asset for the Bengaluru Bulls, tallying 63 raid points in just 13 matches. Despite limited opportunities, he has displayed consistency and promise, earning recognition for his raiding skills.

Sombir has emerged as a reliable defender for the Gujarat Giants, accumulating 51 tackle points in 19 games. Partnering effectively with Faisal Atrachali, he has showcased his defensive prowess and reliability. With a combination of formidable defending skills and vast experience, Sombir is poised to play a crucial role in tonight's clash.