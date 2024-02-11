Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 116, and telecast details

The 116th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Gujarat Giants at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on Sunday, February 11.

Bengaluru Bulls faced their 11th loss in the previous game against Puneri Paltan (40-31). Paltan were leading in the first half 18-13. However, the Bulls couldn't stage a comeback in the second half. They also failed to maintain a seven-point difference to secure even a single point.

Sushil emerged as the top raider, securing nine points, while Parteek claimed a High-5 and Ran Singh contributed four tackle points.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants, ranked fifth in the points table with 11 wins, defeated the Bengal Warriors (41-32) on Friday, February 9. Rakesh HS scored a Super-10 from 11 points while captain Fazel Atrachali earned three tackle points and two raid points from a multi-point raid.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 116, PKL 2023

Date: February 11, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L W T T L

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W W L L W

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Manuj, Sonu, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (C), Surjeet, Ran Singh, Parteek, Akshit, Monu, Sushil/Bharat

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Sombir, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammad Nabibaksh

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants have met on 12 occasions out of which Bulls have won five and one ended in a tie. However, the Giants have won three out of the last five games, including one (34-31) this season during the Ahmedabad leg.

Considering their recent form, we can expect Gujarat Giants to prevail.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda