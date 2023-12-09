Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Season 6 PKL champions Bengaluru Bulls are set to take on Haryana Steelers in Match 14 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 9 at 8 pm. The clash promises to be a crucial one for both teams as they look to improve their standings in the ongoing PKL season.

As the Bengaluru Bulls gear up for this encounter, they find themselves in a challenging position with a less-than-ideal start to the season. Having suffered three consecutive losses, they currently sit at the 10th position with just three points.

The team, known for its past glories, now faces the task of regrouping and rediscovering its winning form, particularly in front of their home crowd. The pressure is on the Bulls to showcase promise and determination for a successful campaign in the new season.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers have had a tough start to their PKL campaign, suffering a huge setback with a 27-57 loss against the UP Yoddhas.

The Steelers, as a unit, have struggled to find their rhythm and coordination on the mat. Despite this, the team boasts a talented roster, and they enter this contest with the intent to rectify their course and secure a much-needed win.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for during the matchday.

#1 Aman vs Siddharth Desai

Aman has emerged as the consistent performer for Bengaluru Bulls in defense. Despite not being in peak form, he has showcased his skills with timely tackles, accumulating eight tackle points in the last three games.

Siddharth Desai, on the other hand, had a slow start with only four raid points in his first match, struggling to justify his hefty INR 1 crore price tag. Although he excelled in the previous season, Siddharth has yet to find his rhythm in the current season. However, his versatility in raiding on both sides, coupled with his robust physique and pace, makes him a valuable asset in the upcoming contest against Bengaluru Bulls.

#2 Mohit vs Bharat

Haryana's cover defender Mohit emerged as the lone standout player in their first match, securing four tackle points against the UP Yoddhas despite a lack of support from the team. Coming off a strong performance in the last season, Mohit aims to maintain his form.

On the other hand, Bharat Hooda, after scoring a Super 10 against Dabang Delhi in the previous match, continues his stellar form from PKL 9. With 23 raid points in three matches this season, Bharat looks poised to extend his impressive run.

#3 Vinay vs Saurabh Nandal

Haryana Steelers retained the services of Vinay for PKL 10. While he may not be a standout raider, Vinay complements the team well and secures crucial points in challenging situations, as evidenced by his five raid-point haul against the UP Yoddhas.

On the Bengaluru Bulls' side, the team's captain, Saurabh Nandal, has had a less-than-ideal start to the season despite stellar performances in Seasons 8 and 9. Known for his diverse defensive skills, including ankle holds, thigh holds, and back holds, Nandal has accumulated four tackle points in three matches. Expected to find his rhythm soon, the Bulls' captain will aim to bounce back stronger.