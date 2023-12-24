Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Bengaluru Bulls are set to lock horns with Telugu Titans in match 39 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 24 at 9pm.

Both teams have struggled in the ongoing season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the table. Bengaluru Bulls have managed just two wins in seven matches, leaving them ninth on the table.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans secured their first victory of the season against Haryana in the Chennai leg only a couple of days ago. However, with five losses preceding that win, they are looking to recover from a challenging start.

On the note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Rohit Kumar

One of the PKL's best raiders, Pawan has been exceptional in the ongoing season, accumulating 63 raid points in six games and notching up five Super 10s for Telugu Titans.

He has seamlessly recaptured his form from a couple of seasons ago, although his raid strike rate remains a concern. Despite this, he played a pivotal role in securing the team's first win against Haryana in their last match in Chennai. The high-flyer will be excited to face his former team.

On the other hand, Rohit Kumar made his debut for the Bengaluru Bulls in their last match against Pune. Making his debut in the PKL, he scored an impressive six tackle points in his first match and was the only player to perform well in the fixture for his side. Coming off a strong debut, he will be crucial in the covers, gearing up to take on the formidable Pawan.

#2 Bharat Hooda vs Ajit Pawar

Bharat Hooda, a consistent performer and recipient of the Best Raider Award last season, continues to be a linchpin in Bengaluru's raiding strategy. In the ongoing season, he has played seven matches, amassing an impressive 56 raid points. Known for his tall stature and technically adept raiding skills, Hooda remains a key asset for his team.

Ajit Pawar, despite a slow start to the season, has made a strong comeback for Telugu Titans. In five matches, he has secured 11 tackle points. Particularly noteworthy was his outstanding performance in the last match against Haryana, where he scored seven tackle points, including a super tackle. This speaks about the potential the young lad has.

#3 Vikas Khandola vs Prafful Zarware

Vikas Khandola initially had a slow start to the season, but he showcased his prowess during the Bengaluru leg. In the seven matches he has played so far, Khandola has accumulated 32 raid points, providing crucial support to Bharat. Notably, he has maintained a commendable strike rate in do-or-die raids, earning 10 points in pivotal moments.

On the other hand, Prafful had a sluggish beginning but has improved recently, making minimal yet effective raids. In the five matches he has participated in, he has secured 11 raid points. In the last match against Haryana, he played a supportive role to Pawan, contributing significantly to the Telugu Titans' first victory of the season.