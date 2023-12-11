Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with UP Yoddhas in Match No. 19 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 11.

UP Yoddhas have enjoyed a promising start to the season, winning two of their three matches. The team has collectively performed well and the retained players have stepped up, delivering match-winning performances in the last two games.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are experiencing a rough patch, having lost all four of their matches. Despite the Raiders performing well, the defence needs to regroup. Having already lost two games on their home ground, they should redeem themselves and fulfill the promise to their fans.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Surender Gill vs Surjeet Singh

For UP Yoddhas, Surender Gill has exhibited remarkable consistency, amassing an impressive 34 points in just three games. Emerging as the lead raider for the UP side, he has elevated his form to the next level.

Surender's tall stature, quick foot skills and sharp reflexes make him a fearless presence against any opponent.

Surjeet Singh of Bengaluru Bulls had a slow start to the season but he swiftly came into action in the last match, securing a high 5. With over eight seasons of experience, Surjeet poses a significant threat.

#2 Bharat Hooda vs Sumit

Bharat Hooda has emerged as the sole beacon of hope for Bengaluru Bulls amidst their challenging campaign. Bharat has proven to be a dependable raider, accumulating an impressive 37 raid points in the four matches played so far.

On the defensive front, Sumit has established himself as the linchpin for UP Yoddhas, carrying forward his stellar form from Season 9. With 14 tackle points in three matches, Sumit has showcased his prowess as a formidable defender for the team.

#3 Pardeep Narwal vs Saurabh Nandal

Another intriguing battle on the cards is between Pardeep Narwal and Saurabh Nandal.

Record-breaker Pardeep Narwal has found his rhythm in the last couple of games after missing the action in the first match. In three matches, he has notched up 20 raid points and aims to maintain his stellar performance.

Saurabh Nandal, although having a relatively slow start, is also grappling with the captaincy pressure. In four games, he has secured eight tackle points. Despite this, Saurabh boasts a commendable record against Pardeep Narwal over the past years.

Furthermore, he has consistently been the top-scoring defender for the Bengaluru Bulls in the last three editions.