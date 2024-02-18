Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 127, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC will square off with Bengaluru Bulls in the 127th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula on Sunday, February 18.

Dabang Delhi KC have had a mixed run in the last five games, winning two, losing two, and one ending in a draw. However, they registered their 12th win over Tamil Thalaivas (45-43) in the previous game. Despite trailing in the early half 25-14, they made a strong comeback with three all-outs and led the second half with a score of 31-18.

Delhi’s Captain Ashu Malik scored 18 raid points, while defender Vikrant secured four tackle points.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls faced their 11th defeat in the previous game against Gujarat Giants (50-28). Both their raiding and defensive units underperformed, leading to the loss.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 127, PKL 2023

Date: February 18, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W L T W L

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L L W T T

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Vijay, Manjeet, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Akash Prasher, Yuvraj Pandeya, Vikrant, Felix Li, and Mohit.

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, and Sunder.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik (C), Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Vikrant, Ashish, Yogesh, and Mohit.

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (C), Surjeet, Ran Singh, Parteek, Akshit, Monu, and Sushil/Bharat.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC have a closely contested head-to-head record. The Bulls have won nine out of 21 games, while Delhi have 10 wins in their account, including one this season.

Although the Bulls have dominated in the last five matches, winning four of them, Delhi's recent form suggests they are a team to keep a close eye on.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda