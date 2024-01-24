Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for

In a highly anticipated showdown, Haryana Steelers are set to clash with Dabang Delhi K.C. in the 87th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 24 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to kick off at 08:00 pm IST.

Haryana Steelers currently hold the fifth position on the PKL 10 points table with 44 points, comprising eight wins, five losses, and a tie. They are in a good position, but they need to navigate through some challenges in order to secure a playoff spot. They enter this fixture on the back of a convincing 37-30 win against Telugu Titans.

Dabang Delhi K.C. occupy the third spot with 49 points, having secured eight wins, faced four losses, and played out two ties. They come into the fixture following a successful outing against U Mumba, where they emerged victorious with a scoreline of 39-33. The win added to their commendable season, positioning them well on the points table.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Jaideep

Ashu Malik has truly elevated his game to a different level in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Stepping up as a key player for Dabang Delhi, Malik has consistently delivered impressive performances, amassing a remarkable 143 raid points in 14 matches.

His expertise in handling do-or-die situations has made him the savior of Dabang Delhi, particularly in the absence of Naveen Kumar.

On the defensive front, Jaideep, the cover defender for Haryana Steelers, has been in good form. With 45 tackle points in 14 matches, Jaideep has displayed a keen understanding of tactics, injecting new energy into the team.

As the captain of the Haryana Steelers, Jaideep's leadership has been instrumental in steering the team towards success, making him a crucial figure on the mat.

#2 Vinay vs Ashish Malik

Vinay has emerged as the go-to raider for Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, showcasing consistent and impressive form. With 100 raid points in 14 matches, Vinay has maintained his consistency, demonstrating a skilful and smart approach on the mat.

On the defensive end, Ashish Malik, a key defender for Dabang Delhi, has put forth a decent performance. With 32 tackle points in 13 matches, Malik has proven to be a promising player in the defensive unit.

#3 Manjeet vs Mohit Nandal

Manjeet, with 38 raid points in 14 matches, has shown promise on the raiding front for his team. Although his performance has been decent, he is yet to deliver a match-winning performance for Dabang Delhi KC.

On the defensive end, Mohit Nandal has provided good support to Jaideep in the covers for Haryana Steelers. With 42 tackle points in 14 matches, Mohit Nandal proves to be a reliable player, particularly excelling in super tackle scenarios. His defensive prowess adds strength to the team's overall defensive strategy.