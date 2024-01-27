Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Former champions Dabang Delhi are currently gearing up for an intense showdown against the UP Yoddhas on January 27 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna. The much-anticipated match is scheduled to kick off at 09.00 pm IST.

Entering the contest on the heels of a hard-fought victory against the Haryana Steelers, Delhi are riding high on momentum. The Delhi-based outfit currently occupy third position on the PKL 10 points table with 54 points, boasting an impressive record of nine wins, four losses, and two ties.

On the other hand, the UP Yoddhas find themselves in 11th spot, with three wins, 11 losses, and one tie, totalling just 23 points.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for from the game between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddhas.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Sumit

Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi has truly transformed this season, particularly in the absence of Naveen. His remarkable improvement is evident, reflected in his impressive stats of 157 raid points across 15 matches. He's truly leading by example.

Meanwhile, for UP Yoddhas, Sumit stands out amid their struggles. With 45 tackle points in as many matches, Sumit has been a reliable presence in defence. However, despite his individual brilliance, the team seems to grapple with coordination issues, hindering their collective performance.

#2 Pardeep Narwal vs Ashish Malik

Pardeep Narwal, famously dubbed the "history breaker," is experiencing a rather inconsistent season this time around. While his tally of 120 raid points in 15 games is commendable, there have been instances where he's needed to elevate his game and deliver crucial performances.

With the season progressing, the window for such improvements seems to be closing, but it remains to be seen how he leads UP Yoddhas in the final stages of the competition.

On the other hand, Ashish Malik has had an average season with 34 tackle points in 14 matches for Dabang Delhi. However, his ability to coordinate effectively and keep the team's spirits high is invaluable.

#3 Vijay Malik vs Yogesh

Vijay Malik has only 43 raid points in 14 matches so far this season. However, it's his strategic acumen on the mat that sets him apart. Malik has a knack for making game-changing moves, showcasing his intelligence and foresight during critical moments.

On the defensive front, Yogesh has emerged as the standout performer for Dabang Delhi in the current season. With an impressive tally of 41 tackle points in 15 matches, Yogesh is undoubtedly having a stellar campaign. His consistent performances have played a significant role in bolstering Dabang Delhi's defence and contributing to their success this season.