Pro Kabaddi 2023 Eliminator 2, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Gujarat Giants will clash with the Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, February 26, commencing at 09:00 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants, securing 13 wins and nine losses, clinched the fourth spot on the PKL 10 points table with a total of 70 points. Despite modest expectations, the Giants have shown promise this season, led by Fazel Atrachali's captaincy, instilling confidence in their capabilities.

On the other hand, the Haryana Steelers concluded the league stage in the fifth position, also with 70 points, having secured 13 victories, suffering eight defeats, and registering one tie. Emerging as underdogs, they have exhibited strong teamwork, particularly in defense, making them formidable opponents.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Vinay vs Fazel Atrachali

Vinay, who spearheads the raiding for Haryana Steelers, has showcased remarkable improvement in the current edition of PKL, accumulating an impressive 137 raid points in 20 games. With his enhanced skills and consistency on the mat, Vinay has emerged as a pivotal player for Haryana Steelers.

Turning our attention to the defensive side, Fazal Atrachali stands out as a stalwart on the PKL circuit for over nine seasons. In the current season, Fazal has showcased his prowess by securing 62 tackle points in 22 games. His solidity, adept reading of the play, and leadership qualities on the mat make him an indispensable asset for the Gujarat Giants.

#2 Parteek Dahiya vs Mohit Nandal

Parteek Dahiya of Gujarat Giants shines brightly in the current edition of the Pro Kabaddi League season. With 125 raid points amassed in 19 matches, he showcases prowess on the mat, particularly in do-or-die situations. Parteek Dahiya's team play, coupled with his sharp skills, reflexes, and athleticism, makes him a formidable force on the mat.

Meanwhile, Mohit Nandal of Haryana Steelers demonstrates commendable performance in PKL's current season. With 62 tackle points in 21 matches, he excels as an established cover defender.

Mohit Nandal's synergy with Jaideep and his adeptness in super tackle scenarios underline his effectiveness as a team player and his overall defensive prowess.

#3 Sonu vs Jaideep

Sonu of Gujarat Giants has been a reliable performer in the current edition of PKL, securing 88 points in 17 games. Often coming in as a substitute, Sonu excels in crucial moments, showcasing impressive raiding skills and pace. His contribution to the team extends beyond points, as he embodies excellent teamwork and youthful energy.

On the flip side, Jaideep of Haryana Steelers emerges as a crucial asset in the team's defensive lineup. With 67 tackle points in 20 matches, as the captain, he displays a remarkable blend of athleticism, physical strength, and effective team coordination, making him a formidable force on the mat.