Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 49 and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the 49th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, on Sunday at 8 pm IST.

Gujarat Giants defeated Tamil Thalaivas 33-30 in their most recent encounter. Rakesh was the standout raider with nine points, while Sombir and Fazel Atrachali contributed four and three tackle points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors faced consecutive defeats in their last game against Dabang Delhi KC, losing 29-38. Nitin Kumar emerged as their top raider with nine points, while defenders Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje executed four successful tackles each.

Giants currently hold the third position in the points table with five wins and three losses, while the Warriors occupy the eighth spot with three wins and two ties in eight games.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Match 49, PKL 2023

Date: December 31, 2023, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W W L L L

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L L T L W

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, HS Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C). Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Vaibhav Garje, Shubham Shinde, Harsh Ladd, Darpan

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

The Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors have a closely contested head-to-head record, with the Giants securing three victories and the Warriors winning four matches. As far as the last three games are concerned, the Warriors have demonstrated sheer dominance.

Despite this, the Giants appear more assured this season, having clinched five victories in eight games, whereas the Warriors have only managed three wins out of eight. Considering their recent form, the Giants are anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

