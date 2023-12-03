Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 4, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the fourth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, December 3.

Gujarat began their campaign in style with a comfortable 38-32 win over Telugu Titans in their opening game. Sonu Jaglan was the top scorer for the team, securing 11 points in the game.

Bengaluru Bulls have strengthened their squad with the inclusion of Vikash Kandola and Surjeet Singh for this season. They had a successful season last year, making it to the top four. However, they got knocked out of the tournament after losing 49-29 against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first semi-final.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, 4th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 3, 2023, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Transstadia Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls will be playing their first game of the tournament.

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, and GB More.

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, and Ran Singh.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (c), Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Rakesh, and Sombir.

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Monu, Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, and Abhishek Singh.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

Although Gujarat Giants are riding high on confidence on the back of a win, Bengaluru Bulls might still have an edge in this game. The raiding duo of Bharat and Vikash Kandola will be eager to make a mark in their opening fixture of the tournament, while Surjeet Singh is expected to lead the defensive unit of the team.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

