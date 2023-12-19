Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers: 3 Player battles to watch out for 

The Haryana Steelers are set to face off against the Gujarat Giants in the 31st match of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 19.

Haryana and Gujarat have enjoyed a promising start to the 10th season. The Haryana Steelers have secured three victories in their last four matches. Under the guidance of Manpreet Singh, they have found their rhythm and are getting better with each passing game.

The Gujarat Giants had an impressive start to the campaign, clinching three victories in their home games. However, they faced setbacks with back-to-back defeats, resulting in a total of three wins in their five matches so far.

It's clear that both teams are in good form, and the upcoming clash promises to be an exciting battle. On that note, let's look at the three-player battles to watch out for.

#1 Vinay vs Fazel Atrachali

Vinay has been riding a wave of confidence with an impressive tally of 33 raid points in just four games so far. His recent performance has solidified his position as a key player for the Haryana Steelers. In the recent clash against the formidable defence of the Puneri Paltan, Vinay showcased his prowess by securing an impressive 15 raid points.

His proficiency in do-or-die situations adds another dimension to his gameplay, making him a formidable challenge for Gujarat's captain, Fazel.

Gujarat Giants, under the leadership of Fazel, has found a new rhythm. In the five matches he has played, the Iranian has notched up 10 tackle points, establishing himself as one of the top defenders in the league. Although his recent form might not be at its peak, a minor shift in momentum could see him regain his dominant touch.

#2 Siddarth Desai vs Sombir

Siddharth Desai is off to a solid start in the new PKL season, scoring 23 raid points in four matches. He's getting back to his old form, and his tall stature and strong physique make it easy for him to get past the defense.

On the flip side, Sombir has played five matches, accumulating 14 tackle points in the current season. Having showcased a commendable performance for the Puneri Paltan last year, he is enthusiastic about maintaining his top-notch form with Gujarat Giants as well.

With a robust physique and sharp defensive skills, Sombir stands out as a formidable defender to watch in the upcoming matches.

#3 Sonu Jaglan vs Rahul Sethpal

Rahul Sethpal has been a standout performer in defence for the Haryana Steelers with 11 tackle points in four matches. His contribution has been essential, particularly in super tackle scenarios, where he has excelled by winning 3 super tackle duels.

On the raiding front, Sonu for the Gujarat Giants is having a dream season. In five matches, he has accumulated an impressive 45 raid points, showcasing his exceptional skills and making a significant impact on his team.