Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 101, and telecast details

Gujarat Giants will take on Haryana Steelers in the 101th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Friday, February 2.

The Gujarat Giants are on a roller coaster of a ride, given their results in the last few games. In their last eight games, they have won four and have lost as many in alternate outings. The Giants lost by just two points to Patna Pirates in their previous fixture, which saw them fall down to the sixth spot in the standings. Given the trend, the Giants should possibly win this game, but kabaddi is not about such trends.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers also have a similar graph. Alternate wins and losses have kept them alive in the race for the playoffs, as they sit just ahead of Gujarat at the fifth spot. They will be high on momentum after their five-point win over Bengal in the previous game and will be aiming to carry forward that momentum ahead.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, Match 101, PKL 2023

Date: February 2, 2024, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L W L W L

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W L W L W

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Sombir, Rakesh HS, Parteek Dahiya, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balaji D, and Deepak Singh.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya(C), Vinay, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

It’s tough to decide the winner of this game given the similar form curve of both sides. However, the Haryana Steelers have a slight edge going into this game courtesy of the fact that Siddharth Desai has found his mojo back. It has uplifted their raiding strength, and thus, they have a better chance to come out on top.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

