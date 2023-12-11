Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 3 Player battles to watch out for 

Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to lock horns with the current league leaders, Gujarat Giants, in Match No. 18 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 11 at 8 PM.

The Gujarat Giants have had a dream start to the season, winning three out of their four matches and currently sitting atop the standings with 16 points. They have been performing well as a team under the strategic guidance of coach Ram Mehar Singh.

Conversely, Jaipur Pink Panthers are grappling with challenges adapting to the new campaign. Despite retaining the core that secured the trophy in the previous season, some players are yet to step up to the plate. Nevertheless, boasting a robust roster and good bench strength, Jaipur Pink Panthers possess the potential to emerge victorious in matches.

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Fazel Atrachali

Season 9 MVP Arjun Deshwal has had an impressive kickoff to Season 10, maintaining his stellar form with 23 raid points, which includes a super 10 achieved against Puneri Paltan. Demonstrating his reading prowess, Arjun Deshwal has proven himself as a match-winner in various scenarios.

On the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali has also begun the season on a high note, amassing eight tackle points in four matches. Despite not securing any tackles in the last face-off against Patna Pirates, Atrachali is known for his strong defensive skills and strategic thinking. This makes raiding against him a formidable challenge for any opponents.

#2 Sunil Kumar vs Sonu

Sonu Jaglan, fondly known as 'Super Sub Sonu,' is enjoying a dream start to the PKL 10 season, showcasing his rapid-pace raiding skills. In just four substitute appearances, he has impressively secured a total of 33 raid points, illustrating his ability to step up in crucial moments, secure points, and contribute to match victories.

On the flip side, Jaipur's Captain Sunil Kumar has also delivered a commendable performance, amassing five tackle points in two games. With rich experience spanning over five seasons, raiding against him poses a formidable challenge for the emerging raider, Sonu. The seasoned captain's skills and form add another layer of complexity for Sonu in his quest for success.

#3 Sombir vs Bhavani Rajput

Sombir of Gujarat Giants is delivering a good performance, being the anchor in the defence with his precise tackles. With an impressive strike rate, he is determined to maintain the exceptional form he displayed in the previous season. In the current PKL season, Sombir has already accumulated 13 tackle points in just four matches.

On the other hand, Bhavani Rajput showcased a remarkable performance in the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors, securing a super 10. His outstanding contribution has injected new hope into the team, adding a layer of optimism and dynamism.