Pro Kabaddi 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for

Pro Kabaddi 2023 will start on Saturday, December 2, in Ahmedabad with a match between home team Gujarat Giants and Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans. The two franchises will lock horns at The Arena in Transtadia.

Both teams have assembled strong squads for the PKL 10 tournament. The Gujarat Giants have strengthened their team by re-signing match-winners like Fazel Atrachali and Rohit Gulia. They also roped in Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh at the auction.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans decided to go all out for Pawan Sehrawat, whom they ended up signing for a whopping ₹2.605 crore at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. Sehrawat will make his debut for the Telugu Titans on Saturday, with ace defender Parvesh Bhainswal being his deputy.

Before the opening fixture of the Pro Kabaddi League gets underway, here's a look at the three player battles fans should have their eyes on during the contest.

#1 Fazel Atrachali vs Pawan Sehrawat will likely decide Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 1 winner

Gujarat Giants captain Fazel Atrachali is the best defender in the Pro Kabaddi League history. He has earned the highest tackle points by a player in the league. The Sultan will take the left corner position in the Gujarat Giants starting seven.

On the other side, the Telugu Titans will rest their hopes on Pawan Sehrawat, who has previously won the Best Raider award in the league. Sehrawat is currently the captain of the Indian kabaddi team, and is regarded by many as the best raider in PKL.

Pawan is a right raider, but Atrachali will be keen to tackle him down with blocks or even chain tackles from the left side of the mat. It will be exciting to see who wins the battle between the Hi-Flier and the Sultan.

#2 Parteek Dahiya vs Parvesh Bhainswal

Left cover defender Parvesh Bhainswal will square off against his former franchise Gujarat Giants in Ahmedabad. Bhainswal will take the left cover position in the Telugu Titans starting seven. He achieved enormous success while playing the left cover defender's role for the Titans last season.

Gujarat Giants' right-raider Parteek Dahiya has set some big goals for himself ahead of PKL 10. Dahiya had a breakthrough season with the Giants in PKL 9. The youngster will have the onus of keeping Bhainswal out of the contest in tonight's match.

#3 Rakesh Sungroya vs Shankar Gadai

Right-corner all-rounder Shankar Gadai was a part of the Gujarat Giants team not long ago. He will play for the Telugu Titans team this season. Gadai is likely to take the right corner position in the Titans' starting seven.

Gujarat Giants' ace raider Rakesh Sungroya raids from the right side, meaning Gadai will be ready to try to execute a chain tackle or a double-thigh hold when Sungroya attempts the running hand touch, a specialty of his. Sungroya has scored heaps of the points for the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

While Gadai does not have the same PKL experience as Rakesh, he can trouble him with his tackling skills. All eyes will be on this battle when Rakesh enters the Titans' half.