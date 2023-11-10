Pro Kabaddi 2023: Haryana Steelers' all-time PKL 7

Haryana Steelers were one of the four new entrants in the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of its fifth edition. The Steelers have played in the last five editions of the league and qualified for the playoffs twice.

They made it to the next round in their debut season itself but have been quite inconsistent since then. In the last two editions of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Haryana-based franchise have finished seventh, narrowly missing out on the playoffs on both occasions.

The Steelers have signed some world-class talents, but they have not been able to win the championship. Before the Haryana Steelers kick off their PKL 2023 campaign, here's a look at their all-time playing seven.

Center - Vikash Kandola

Vikash Kandola was the lead raider of the Haryana Steelers team from PKL 6 to 8. He started as a secondary raider and earned 58 points in nine matches of season five. Lifting his game in the next three seasons, Kandola earned a total of 552 points for the Steelers.

Kandola has moved to the Bengaluru Bulls now, but the Haryana Steelers fans will always remember him for his contributions. He was at his peak in season seven, where he scored 190 raid points in 20 matches, registering 11 Super 10s.

Left Cover - Jaideep Dahiya

Jaideep Dahiya debuted for the Haryana Steelers in season eight and has been an integral part of the defense ever since. Dahiya earned 66 points in 22 games of his debut season and followed it up with 57 points in 21 matches of season nine.

In total, Dahiya has earned 143 points, out of which 140 have come from defense. He has 10 super tackles and nine High 5s to his name in the PKL.

Right Cover - Mohit Nandal

Like Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal made his PKL debut for the Haryana Steelers in season eight and quickly became an important member of the franchise. Playing in the right cover position, Nandal has earned 86 tackle points in 43 matches.

He averages two successful tackles per match. Notably, Nandal has executed seven super tackles and earned three High 5s in the PKL.

Left In - Manjeet Dahiya

Manjeet Dahiya played a solitary season for the Haryana Steelers but made a massive impact. He received a contract from the Steelers in season nine, and the tall raider finished as the top raider for the franchise.

He scored 149 raid points in 22 matches at an average of 6.77. The all-rounder also scored 14 tackle points, including one super tackle. In PKL 10, Manjeet will play for the Patna Pirates.

Right In - Vinay

Vinay has been with the Haryana Steelers for three seasons. He has played the supporting raider's role for the franchise. In his debut season in 2019, Vinay earned 129 points in 23 games.

His numbers have dipped in the last two seasons, but he has managed 84 points. He has recorded three Super 10s and executed eight super raids, which are decent numbers for a supporting raider.

Left Corner - Surender Nada

Surender Nada played for the Haryana Steelers in seasons five, six, and eight. He won the Best Defender award in season five for earning 80 tackle points in 21 matches.

The ankle hold specialist played only one match in season six, where he scored four points. In season eight, Nada earned 48 points in 21 matches, taking his tally to 132 points in three seasons for the Steelers.

Right Corner - Sunil

Sunil was the best defender for the Haryana Steelers in PKL 7. Playing in the right corner position, Sunil scored 55 tackle points in 21 matches. He attained the 15th spot on the overall leaderboard of that season.

He was with the Steelers in season six as well, where he earned 41 points in 22 games. The right corner defender moved to Patna Pirates after season seven and became a match-winner for the three-time champions.