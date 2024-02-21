Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 player battles to watch out for

Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls clash in the ultimate match of the league stage in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Set to unfold on February 21 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula, the match kicks off at 09:00 pm IST.

Haryana Steelers currently sit in the fifth position on the PKL Season 10 points table, having showcased a commendable performance with 13 wins, seven losses, and one tie in their 21 matches, accumulating a total of 70 points. Despite fielding a modest roster, the team has managed to execute their game plan effectively, resulting in a solid run thus far.

In contrast, Bengaluru Bulls find themselves ninth in the standings, having secured seven wins, endured 12 losses, and played out two ties, accumulating a total of 48 points. Their season has been marred by inconsistency, with anticipated players failing to meet expectations, resulting in a lacklustre campaign.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Vinay vs Surjeet Singh

Vinay emerges as the top raider for Haryana Steelers, boasting an impressive tally of 137 raid points in 20 matches. His recent performance, securing eight raid points, highlights his excellent form and development as a player in this edition. With consistent displays and refined skills on the mat, Vinay has become a reliable asset for his team.

On the defensive front, Surjeet Singh stands out as the premier defender for the Haryana Steelers, accumulating 56 tackle points in 21 matches. A seasoned veteran, Surjeet brings a wealth of experience to the mat, showcasing strong leadership qualities and serving as a sturdy pillar in the team's defensive lineup.

#2 Bharat vs Jaideep Dahiya

Bharat assumes the role of primary raider for Bengaluru Bulls, amassing 103 raid points in 18 matches. Despite a promising start to the season, Bharat experienced a dip in momentum, gradually losing steam as the season progressed. However, his initial performances demonstrate his potential as a formidable raider.

On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya takes charge as the mainstay defender for Haryana Steelers, securing 67 tackle points in 20 matches of PKL 10. Dahiya showcases impressive form as a sturdy and consistent defender, boasting refined skills on the mat. His reliability and solid defensive contributions provide a strong backbone for the team's defensive strategy.

#3 Sushil vs Rahul Sethpal

Sushil has maximized his limited chances with the Bengaluru Bulls, impressing with a remarkable 76 raid points in only 15 games. Despite his youth, he demonstrates exceptional speed and astute game-reading abilities, cementing his significance for the Bulls in recent encounters.

Conversely, for the Haryana Steelers, Rahul Sethpal emerges as a pivotal figure on the defensive end, accumulating 64 tackle points across 20 matches in PKL 10, showcasing his reliability and defensive prowess.