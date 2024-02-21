Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 132, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls will square off in the 132nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday, February 21.

Haryana Steelers experienced their seventh defeat in the previous encounter against Puneri Paltan (51-36). Ashish was the star player, scoring seven raid points and three tackle points, including one Super tackle. Captain Jaideep Dahiya also secured a High-5 from five successful tackles.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls also lost their most recent game against Dabang Delhi (46-38). Sushil was their top raider with a Super-10 followed by Vikash Kandola and Akshit with five points each. Defender Rohit Kumar earned four tackle points.

Both Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls will be eyeing to finish the tournament campaign in the final league stage game on a high note.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 132, PKL 2023

Date: February 21, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L W W W W

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L L L W T

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit Nandal

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (C), Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Mohit Khaler, Vinay, Shivam Pathare, Siddharth Desai

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (C), Surjeet, Ran Singh, Parteek, Monu, Akshit, Sushil

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls have a closely contested head-to-head record. The Bulls have won five out of nine games, while the Steelers have won four, including one this season.

Looking at their recent form, the Haryana Steelers are likely to have an upper hand in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda