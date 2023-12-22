Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Haryana Steelers will be locking horns with Telugu Titans in match number 35 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 22 at 9 pm.

Haryana Steelers have had a solid start with four wins in their five matches. The team suffered a defeat in their opening match against UP Yoddhas but bounced back, overcoming the challenge in their next four matches. As a result, they currently find themselves in the 4th spot with 20 points.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are experiencing a poor run of form and are positioned at the bottom of the table. They have lost all five matches and are yet to secure a victory in the tournament. Despite Pawan leading the raiding department, the team is struggling with coordination, and defensive errors have proven to be costly.

On that note, let's take a look at the three-player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Vinay vs Milad Jabbari

Vinay has been riding a wave of confidence, accumulating an impressive total of 42 raid points in just five games. His recent performances, marked by consistent raid point scoring and strategic prowess, have solidified his role as the primary raider for the Haryana Steelers. Notably, he has clinched 7 do-or-die raid points, highlighting his reliability and ability to provide crucial support in challenging situations.

On the defensive front, Milad Jabbari, the Iranian player, stands out as the sole defender delivering a commendable performance for the Telugu Titans franchise. Having secured 10 tackle points in four matches, he emerges as the go-to player, especially in super tackle scenarios. However, facing Vinay, particularly given the outstanding form he exhibits while raiding, presents a formidable challenge for the Iranian defender.

#2 Pawan Kumar vs Mohit Nandal

Pawan is considered one of the league's best raiders but lacks substantial team support. Despite accumulating a commendable total of 53 raid points in five matches, his strike rate is not particularly impressive. However, he's yet to deliver a match-winning performance for Telugu Titans that would truly justify his high price tag.

On the defensive front, Mohit Nandal stands out with an impressive performance. He has secured one High 5 so far, demonstrating his effectiveness as a defender. With 15 tackle points in five matches and a good strike rate, Mohit proves to be a reliable asset in the Haryana Steelers' defensive lineup.

#3 Siddarth Desai vs Mohit

Siddharth Desai has had a good start with 23 raid points in 4 matches. However, his performance hasn't quite reached the level of his old heroics. Nevertheless, he remains a reliable raider with a tall physique and technical abilities.

Mohit for Telugu Titans has shown promise with 8 tackle points in 3 matches but is yet to produce a match-winning performance. He should be a starter, and it will be interesting to see if he can take on the likes of Siddharth Desai.