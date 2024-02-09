Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 112, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers are all set to face UP Yoddhas in the 112th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata will play host to this exciting encounter on Friday, February 9.

Haryana Steelers have played consistently in this tournament so far as they have lost just once in their previous three games, including a 34-30 victory over the Gujarat Giants in their previous outing.

The team will be looking to complete a hat trick of wins as they are currently placed sixth in the points table with 55 points, having won 10 of their 17 games so far.

UP Yoddhas, on the other hand, have failed to impress their fans this season as they have already been knocked out of the tournament.

Following a 32-25 defeat against the Tamil Thalaivas, the Pardeep Narwal-led side is currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with just 29 points, having won four of their 18 games so far this season.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, 112th Match PKL 2023

Date: February 9, 2024, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W L W L

UP Yoddhas (UP): L W L L L

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, Mohit

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, Samuel Wafula, Gulveer Singh

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing 7

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Siddharth Desai, Rahul Sethpal, Vinay, Mohit Nandal, Mohit Khaler and Shivam Patare

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (c), Gagana Gowda, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Mahipal and Hitesh

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

Haryana Steelers will start the game as clear favourites considering their recent form. The defensive unit of the team is among the best in the tournament, and they are expected to pose a major threat in front of the inexperienced raiding department of the UP Yoddhas.

UP Yoddhas skipper Pardeep Narwal did not take part in their previous game against the Tamil Thalaivas, as Mahipal and Anil Kumar were included in the starting seven of the team. However, both raiders failed to make an impact in the game.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win the match.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Haryana Steelers UP Yoddhas 0 votes