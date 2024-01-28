Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to face Bengaluru Bulls in what promises to be an exhilarating encounter in Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 28 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna. The match is scheduled to commence at 8pm IST.

Currently, Jaipur Pink Panthers hold a commendable position on the PKL 10 points table, occupying the second spot with an impressive record of 11 wins, two losses, and two ties, accumulating a total of 63 points. The Pink Panthers enter this contest with a surge of confidence following their recent triumph against Bengal Warriors.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls find themselves in the ninth position with 37 points, having secured six wins and suffered nine losses.

On that note, lets look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Sushil vs Ankush

Sushil, with his 33 raid points in just nine matches, has proved to be a shining light for Bengaluru Bulls. Despite limited opportunities, he has showcased immense potential and skill, hinting at a promising future ahead. Bengaluru Bulls' management would do well to recognize his talent and provide him with more chances, crucial for their contention in the playoffs.

On the defensive front, Ankush's performance for the Jaipur Pink Panthers has been nothing short of stellar. With 51 tackle points from 15 matches, the young sensation has been instrumental in clinching victories for his team. His expertise, particularly in ankle holds, adds a strategic edge to Jaipur Pink Panthers' defensive lineup, making him a valuable asset on the mat.

Arjun Deshwal is in peak form, spearheading the raiding unit of Jaipur Pink Panthers with unparalleled prowess. In 15 matches, he has amassed an impressive 172 raid points, leading the scoring charts in the current season. With a diverse range of skills and remarkable consistency, Deshwal has been a dominant force on the mat, single-handedly carrying his team's raiding responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Surjeet Singh emerges as the beacon of hope for the Bengaluru Bulls. Despite a sluggish start, Surjeet Singh has rediscovered his old form, tallying 45 tackle points in 15 matches. Highly effective in the covers, he has exhibited exceptional prowess in neutralizing opposition raiders.

#3 Bhavani Rajput vs Saurabh Nandal

Bhavani Rajput has been playing a supporting role to Arjun Deshwal in the raiding department for Jaipur Pink Panthers. With 48 raid points in 15 matches, his stats may not be stellar, but he has been a dependable ally to Deshwal, contributing to the team's raiding efforts effectively.

On the defensive end, Saurabh Nandal has had an average yet solid season with the Bengaluru Bulls. In 15 matches, he has secured 38 tackle points, showcasing his ability to hold his ground against opposition raiders. While not extraordinary, Saurabh Nandal's consistent performance has been valuable for the Bulls' defensive strategy.