Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates: 3 player battles to watch out for

Three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates will face off against the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on December 17 at 8 pm.

Both teams have experienced a mixed start to the new season. The Patna Pirates, who won their opening two matches, faced a slump and lost the last two encounters. They enter the contest following a narrow loss against U Mumba in their pursuit of claiming all five points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the other side, the Pink Panthers have won one match, lost two, and drawn one fixture. The defending champions have faced challenges as rookie errors in crucial situations have taken a toll on their performance.

On that note, let's look at three-player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Ankush

Sachin Tanwar has once again showcased his rich form in the PKL after two successful seasons with the Pirates. He had a remarkable start to the current season, securing 44 raid points in four matches so far. Sachin's agility, quickness, and sharp-minded approach during raids have made him the go-to man for Patna Pirates in do-or-die scenarios.

On the other hand, Ankush didn't have an impressive start but is gradually finding his form. In the last match against Bengaluru Bulls, he notched up six tackle points, displaying solid progress in his performance. However, facing the challenge of taking on Sachin will be a formidable test for him.

#2 Sudhakar vs Sunil Kumar

The young raider from Tamil Nadu, who performed exceptionally well in the Yuva Kabaddi Series, caught the attention of Patna Pirates in the PKL draft, and he has proven to be very good in his PKL Debut. In the match against Bengal Warriors, Sudhakar secured a Super 10, and in the last encounter against U Mumba, he scored seven raid points, showcasing his consistent form. He aims to continue this impressive streak.

Facing him will be the experienced defender and captain, Sunil Kumar. Sunil has had a strong start with 12 tackle points in four matches so far. Known for his robust defensive acumen, he poses a significant threat to Sudhakar and will be a key player to watch in their upcoming clash.

#3 Arjun Deshwal vs Krishan Dhull

Last season's MVP, Arjun Deshwal, has carried forward his exceptional performance for Jaipur into the current season. In the ongoing edition, he has accumulated an impressive 42 raid points in just four matches. Notably, Arjun Deshwal has a favourable track record against the Patna Pirates from past editions.

On the flip side, Krishan Dhull has demonstrated his defensive prowess by securing 12 tackle points in four matches. Particularly effective in super tackle scenarios, he has played a crucial role in maintaining the game's tempo and exhibiting tactical ability on the mat.