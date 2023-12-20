Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are poised for a clash against the UP Yoddhas in match number 32 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on December 20 at 8 pm IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have hit their stride after a nail-biting victory over the Patna Pirates. Despite a sluggish start to the season, they have managed to secure two wins, suffered two losses, and played out a draw in five matches, currently holding the seventh position.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas started the season on a positive note but suffered a dip in momentum thereafter. With two wins, one draw, and two losses in their five matches, they are level on points with Jaipur. However, their position in sixth place is determined by score difference.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Ajith Kumar vs Sumit

Ajith Kumar had a standout performance against the Patna Pirates, emerging as the game-changer with an impressive tally of 14 raid points. In the five matches played so far, he has showcased his agility and strategic prowess, amassing a total of 31 raid points. Ajith Kumar's quick reflexes, astuteness in do-or-die situations, and knack for effortlessly securing points make him a formidable force on the mat.

Meanwhile, Sumit has made a solid start to the new season, exhibiting his defensive acumen with 15 tackle points in five matches. A robust and tactically adept defender, Sumit is determined to sustain the excellent form he displayed in Season 9.

#2 Surender Gill vs Ankush

Surender Gill has had an incredible start to the season, amassing an impressive 60 raid points in just five matches. His stellar performances include three super 10s and three super raids, showcasing his exceptional raiding prowess. After two outstanding seasons, the expectations are high, and fans are hopeful that he will continue his remarkable form in the ongoing season.

On the flip side, Ankush had a slow start but is steadily regaining his form. During the match against Bengaluru Bulls, he secured six tackle points, and in the encounter with Patna Pirates, he added two tackle points to his tally, showcasing significant improvement in his performance.

Nevertheless, tackling the challenge of facing the towering raider Surender will undoubtedly put his skills to a formidable test.

#3 Arjun Deshwal vs Gurdeep

Arjun Deshwal, last year's MVP, has made a promising start in the current season with 45 raid points in five matches. His performance has been marked by good consistency, showcasing sharp reflexes and impressive speed on the mat.

On the other side, Gurdeep is emerging as a noteworthy defender, having accumulated 16 tackle points in the five matches played so far. His growing prowess in defense makes him a key player to watch, adding a solid dimension to the UP team's strategy.