Pro Kabaddi 2023: Patna Pirates' all-time PKL 7

The Patna Pirates stand as one of the premier teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), securing the championship thrice, reaching the finals once, and making playoff appearances twice. This powerhouse has been a breeding ground for numerous young talents.

Amidst a plethora of standout players donning the Pirates' jersey, the task of picking the best seven from their rich history will always require careful consideration. In this article let's see the all-time PKL 7 who played crucial roles in the team's remarkable journey to solidify their status as one of the greatest in PKL history.

Patna Pirates all-time PKL 7:

Sandeep Narwal - Right Corner

Sandeep Narwal - Right Corner (PC: PKL Media)

Dubbed the "Beast from the East," Sandeep Narwal stands out as one of the best players to have graced the Patna Pirates. He played for Patna in PKL seasons 1, 2, and 3, clinching a title in the third season with two playoff appearances.

Initially recognized for his swift raids, he later evolved into one of the strongest defenders. Sandeep has accumulated 147 raid points and 119 tackle points for the team, establishing himself as one of the league's finest all-rounders.

Monu Goyat - Right In

Monu Goyat is another standout player who contributed significantly to the Patna Pirates. He amassed 200 points in PKL season 5, supporting star raider Pardeep Narwal. His outstanding performances led to Patna winning the PKL silverware that season.

Monu's excellence earned him the distinction of being the first Indian player to surpass the INR 1 crore mark in auction as Haryana Steelers acquired him. Returning to Patna in PKL season 9, he played a pivotal role in the team's finals run.

Pardeep Narwal - Center

Pardeep Narwal - The Dubki King (PC: Sportskeeda)

PKL's all-time best scorer and known as the "Dubki King," Pardeep Narwal is PKL's best raider and the cornerstone player for Patna Pirates. He secured consecutive PKL titles in seasons 3, 4, and 5. Consistently the top raider in seasons 3, 4, and 5, Pardeep Narwal also clinched the MVP twice and the Best Emerging Player of the League award once.

His remarkable feat of 369 points in PKL season 5 remains unmatched in a single season. Pardeep amassed a total of 1160 raid points for Patna Pirates before moving to UP in season 8.

Suresh Kumar - Left Cover

Suresh Kumar - Left Cover (PC: Patna Pirates X)

Suresh Kumar, one of the finest cover defenders for Patna Pirates, contributed to the team's success in seasons 1, 2, and 3. He accumulated 76 tackle points and played a crucial role in winning the silverware in PKL season 3. Serving as the assistant coach for Pirates until season 8, he then moved to Gujarat Giants last year.

Neeraj Kumar - Right Cover

Neeraj Kumar, a stellar cover defender for Patna Pirates, has been representing the team since 2019 while serving in the army. In his three seasons, he amassed 143 tackle points and played a pivotal role in the team's finals run in PKL season 8. Retained by Patna, Neeraj looks forward to delivering strong performances in the upcoming season.

Sachin Tanwar - Left In

Joining Patna Pirates in season 8, Sachin Tanwar quickly established himself as a key player. Leading the raiding in season 8, he played a significant role in guiding the team to the finals.

A do-or-die specialist and a tenacious fighter in the game, Sachin was the standout raider in season 9 as well. With a total of 360 raid points for the Pirates, he aims to continue his stellar performance in the upcoming season, while leading the raiding unit.

Mohammadreza Shadlou - Left Corner

Mohammadreza Shadlou, the left-corner defender for the Patna Pirates in PKL, made a lasting impact since his Season 8 debut. With 89 tackle points in 24 matches and 10 High 5s, he earned the title of premier defender, securing a spot in the PKL Season 8 Dream Team. In Season 9, he continued his dominance with 84 tackle points in 20 games.

Known for his all-round abilities and swift raiding, Shadlou showcased a historic performance against Dabang Delhi KC, amassing 16 tackle points, including eight super tackles in a single match. With a move to Puneri Paltan for 2.35 crores in the recent auction, he becomes the highest-paid foreign player in PKL history.