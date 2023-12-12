Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in Match No. 20 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru tonight (December 12) at 8 pm.

Both teams are on an unbeaten streak. Patna Pirates have played two matches and emerged victorious on both occasions. With a young and dynamic squad, Patna Pirates are showcasing solid teamwork and currently hold the fourth position.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have also enjoyed a dream start to the season with two wins and one draw, accumulating 13 points, to secure the second position in the league.

On that note, let's look at three interesting player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Shubham Shinde

An intriguing battle on the cards for tonight's game is between the talismanic raider, Sachin, and Bengal's right corner defender, Shubham Shinde.

In his first PKL 10 match, Sachin notched up 14 raid points, and in the next match against Gujarat Giants, he bagged four raid points. He has displayed remarkable consistency, technical prowess, and a quick pace. Sachin has enjoyed two amazing seasons with the Pirates, leading the raiding charts for the team, and he hopes to continue his form this year as well.

Shubham Shinde, on the other hand, made significant strides in the last match with a remarkable 11 tackle points. He has accumulated a total of 15 tackle points in three matches, showcasing a blend of athleticism and defensive acumen on the mat.

#2 Maninder Singh vs Ankit

The all-time second top scorer in the PKL, Maninder Singh, will face off against the young defender Ankit.

Maninder has consistently delivered stellar performances in his raiding role, establishing himself as the linchpin of Bengal Warriors since Season 5. In the current season, he has maintained his rich form, securing two super 10s and accumulating a total of 30 raid points in three matches. In the last match against the Tamil Thalaivas, he impressively notched up 16 raid points.

Ankit, on the other hand, has shown good promise as the left corner defender for Patna Pirates. He has emerged as a surprise package for the team, securing nine tackle points in just two games.

Ankit has proven to be rock solid, single-handedly pinning down formidable raiders like Pawan and Sonu. So we can expect a strong battle between Maninder and Ankit.

#3 Nitin Kumar vs Neeraj Kumar

The young player from Bengal Warriors, Nitin Kumar, has demonstrated promising skills in his debut PKL season, amassing 12 raid points in two games and serving as a valuable support raider for Maninder Singh.

He will be facing off against the Patna Pirates captain, Neeraj Kumar, who has also enjoyed a strong start in PKL 10 with eight tackle points in two games. Neeraj's well-timed blocks and dashes have been instrumental in helping the team pin down opposing raiders.