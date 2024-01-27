Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: 3 Player battles to watch out for

In what promises to be a clash of heavyweights, the Patna Pirates are set to host the Puneri Paltan in the 91st match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. It will be played at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium on Saturday, January 27.

After securing a convincing victory against the Bengal Warriors in their recent home game, the Patna Pirates are riding high on momentum. The Pirates currently find themselves in sixth position on the PKL 10 points table, with seven wins and losses each, and one tie.

In contrast, the Puneri Paltan occupy second spot, boasting an impressive record of 11 wins, two losses, and one tie, underlining their strong position in the league. The Puneri Paltan enter the fixture fresh off a resounding win against the Gujarat Giants.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

Sachin Tanwar's prowess for the Patna Pirates has been exceptional, marked by remarkable consistency evident not only in the current season but also in previous ones. With 123 raid points in 15 games so far this season, he exemplifies agility, experience, and tactical acumen, notably leading in do-or-die raid situations.

Conversely, Mohammadreza Shadlou, now with the Puneri Paltan, awaits an intense showdown against his former team. Boasting 57 tackle points in 14 matches, Shadlou's robust physique and strategic defensive skills present a formidable challenge.

As he confronts his former teammate, anticipation surges for a gripping battle between these two outstanding players.

#2 Manjeet vs Abinesh Nadrajan

Manjeet's trajectory with the Patna Pirates has been notable, overcoming initial obstacles to showcase significant improvement. With 89 raid points in 14 matches, including a recent Super 10, his tall frame, agile footwork, and strategic awareness on the mat make him a formidable presence. Eager to confront the Puneri Paltan, Manjeet is poised for the challenge.

Abinesh from the Puneri Paltan has enjoyed a good season so far, securing 33 tackle points in 14 matches. Despite a slight dip in performance in recent games after a promising start, the match offers an opportunity for a resurgence. Notably, Abinesh's previous encounter against Patna in December resulted in a stellar performance, securing 6 tackle points with a 100 percent strike rate.

#3 Aslam Inamdar vs Krishan Dhull

Aslam Inamdar has emerged as a pivotal figure for the Puneri Paltan, leading the charge with 89 raid points in 14 matches. Although he doesn't boast remarkable numbers, his contributions remain crucial, showcasing his pace, experience, and strategic insight on the mat. As he spearheads Puneri Paltan's raiding unit, Inamdar's leadership and smart gameplay continue to influence the team's performance positively.

Meanwhile, Krishan Dhull has maintained a steady presence on the defensive front for the Patna Pirates. Across 15 games, he has notched up 45 tackle points, underscoring his reliability as a defender. Dhull's consistent displays have been instrumental in bolstering the Pirates' defensive strategy, contributing significantly to their campaign in PKL 10.

With the backing of the home crowd, Dhull and his team aim to capitalize on their collective strength and rally towards success.