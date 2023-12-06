Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for 

In what promises to be an exciting face-off in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Patna Pirates will lock horns with Telugu Titans in the 8th match at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on December 6 at 8 pm.

The upcoming match marks the beginning of Patna Pirates' journey in Pro Kabaddi League season 10, while Telugu Titans aim for redemption after a narrow loss to Gujarat Giants in their previous encounter. On that note, let’s look at three player battles to watch out for in the upcoming match.

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Neeraj Kumar

One of the most anticipated battles on the mat will be between Pawan Kumar Sherawat and Neeraj Kumar. Pawan Kumar, the marquee raider for Telugu Titans, recently made headlines with a staggering ₹2.60 crore bid. In the opening clash against Gujarat Giants, Pawan showcased his raiding prowess by accumulating 11 points, indicating his good form from recent competitions.

Neeraj Kumar, brings a robust skill set for Patna Pirates, particularly excelling in dashes and blocks. While Neeraj had a relatively average season last year, his ability to take on any opponent adds an intriguing layer to this showdown. Pawan's consistency against Neeraj's defensive acumen sets the stage for an enthralling duel.

#2 Sachin Tanwar vs Sandeep Dhul

The clash between Sachin Tanwar from Patna Pirates and Sandeep Dhul from Telugu Titans promises to be a battle of wits. Despite a quiet performance with just one tackle point in the last game against Gujarat Giants, Sandeep Dhull remains a formidable force in the defensive lineup.

Sachin Tanwar, on the other hand, stands as a key raider for Patna Pirates. His track record, especially in critical moments, makes him a reliable asset. With 781 raid points in 106 matches, Tanwar's 'do or die' specialist approach adds a layer of unpredictability. The clash between the seasoned raider and the resolute left-corner defender will unfold as a crucial subplot in this matchup.

#3 Manjeet Dahiya vs Parvesh Bainswal

The auction buzz around Manjeet Dahiya, who Patna Pirates secured for ₹90 lakh, reflects the team's strategic move to bolster their raiding department. With over 150 raid points in the last edition, Dahiya brings valuable experience to the Pirates. The showdown against Parvesh Bainswal, a cover defender for Telugu Titans, promises to be an engaging one.

Parvesh Bainswal, despite a challenging start in the previous game, brings a wealth of experience to the mat. His track record with Telugu Titans and commendable performances in international competitions, including the Asian Games and Asian Cup championships, establish him as a seasoned campaigner. The clash between the raider and cover defender sets the stage for a battle of skill and strategy.