Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: 3 Player battles to watch out for 

Season 7 PKL champions Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan in match number 25 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on December 16 at 8 PM.

The home side, Puneri Paltan, had a decent start to the season, winning two of their three matches. In their last match, as they began their home leg, they fell into the Haryana Steelers' trap. With redemption on the cards, facing the former champions will be a tough task for them tonight.

On the other hand, the Bengal Warriors are riding high on confidence, topping the league table with three wins in their four matches. The Warriors are the only team unbeaten in this edition. On this note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Mohammedreza Shadlou vs Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors cleverly utilized the FBM card for Maninder, securing him for 2.12 crores, and it's proving to be a smart pick. The lead raider has already amassed 45 raid points in four games, achieving three Super 10s. With a consistent display of raiding skills, he will once again be the go-to man for Bengal Warriors tonight.

Facing him will be Mohammedreza Shadlou, the Iranian powerhouse. Shadlou has had two brilliant PKL seasons, entering tonight's match with a good track record against Maninder. In three matches, he has bagged nine tackle points, adding dynamism to the team with quick raids and supporting the Paltans in raiding as well.

#2 Nitin Kumar vs Abinesh Nadrajan

Young raider Nitin Kumar has emerged as the Trump Card for Bengal Warriors in the current edition of PKL. With his quick pace, reflexes, and strong mind game, he has consistently outplayed the best defenders in the league. Scoring 26 raid points in just 3 games, he secured 2 super raids in the last match against Patna Pirates achieving a super 10 as well.

He will be up against cover defender Abinesh Nadrajan. The young defender from Tamil Nadu has been effective in the defensive setup for Puneri Paltan, notching up 8 tackle points in 3 games. With good synergy, he has the potential to perform well against Nitin Kumar.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Shubham Shinde

Mohit Goyat is riding high on confidence with 22 raid points in 3 games, including a Super 10. His effectiveness in do-or-die scenarios has been noteworthy. After two successful seasons with Puneri Paltan, he aims to raise his performance bar even higher.

On the other hand, Shubham Shinde, who leads the defensive charts in the ongoing season, has been brilliant in taking down the top defenders of the league. In the match against Tamil Thalaivas, he scored 11 tackle points. He can once again pose a significant threat to Puneri Paltan raiders.