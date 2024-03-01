Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Final, and telecast details

The Pro Kabaddi season 10 final will be held tonight (March 1) at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad. Last edition's runners-up Puneri Paltan will square off against first-time finalists Haryana Steelers in the summit clash.

Puneri Paltan finished at the top of the PKL 10 points table with 96 points. They made it to the final by defeating three-time champions Patna Pirates in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers attained the fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi standings. They overcame challenges from Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers en route to their maiden PKL final.

Before the most important match of Pro Kabaddi season 10 begins, here's an in-depth preview of the game.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Final, PKL 2023

Date: March 1, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Hyderabad

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W W

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W L L W

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit Nandal

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Gaurav Khatri and Sanket Sawant.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Vinay, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya (C), Shivam Patare, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal and Mohit.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan will start as the favorites to win because of their dominance in this season, but fans should note that Haryana Steelers defeated Pune in front of their home fans during the league round of the tournament. It should thus be a nail-biting thriller in Hyderabad tonight.

Perhaps, the match could even end in a tie, and the winner could be decided via a tiebreaker. It is quite difficult to predict who will win tonight's Pro Kabaddi League final, but because of the overall performance in the league, Pune have a slight upper hand.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win Pro Kabaddi Season 10.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

