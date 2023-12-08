Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: 3 Player battles to watch out for 

Last season's finalist, Puneri Paltan, will square off against former champions U Mumba in the 13th match at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on December 8.

Despite consistently reaching the playoffs, Puneri Paltan haven't lifted the trophy yet. In a bid to claim their first-ever silverware, the Paltan have retained their core team and made some strategic additions in the auction.

In their opening match against reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan showcased exceptional teamwork and secured a comfortable victory. They enter the Maharashtra Derby fueled by the momentum of their early success.

U Mumba had a promising start to the season, winning their first match against UP Yoddha. However, the Season 2 winners faced a narrow defeat to Gujarat Giants in the subsequent game.

As the derby unfolds, both teams are determined to make a mark in PKL Season 10. On that note, let's take a look at three player battles ahead of the game.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlou vs Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

In a highly anticipated clash between two Iranians, Mohammadreza Shadlou stands out with an impressive record in the PKL circuit, amassing 170 tackle points in just two seasons. His stellar performances in the recent Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games, coupled with effective raiding, make him a reliable choice.

Shadloui made a strong start to this year's campaign, securing four tackle points against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the flip side, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh had a rollicking start to Season 10, amassing an impressive 20 raid points in just two matches, including a noteworthy Super 10.

#2 Surinder Singh vs Aslam Inamdar

In this clash, U Mumba captain Surinder Singh and Puneri Paltan's lead raider Aslam Inamdar, will take center stage.

Surinder was retained by U Mumba for his commendable performance last season. He's a very consistent defender with precise dashes, blocks, and thigh holds. He secured three tackle points in the first match but failed to register any against Gujarat Giants.

Despite being a reliable defender, he must rise to the challenge of captaincy pressure.

Aslam Inamdar, fresh from a stellar showing at the Asian Games with several Super 10s, led Pune's raiding last season. Known for his pacey raids, arm stretch, and strong physique, Inamdar kicked off this season impressively with a Super 10 against Jaipur. This battle promises excitement as these two leaders face off.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Rinku

In another crucial duel, lead raider Mohit Goyat faces off against right corner defender Rinku Singh.

Goyat, coming off a strong season with Puneri Paltan, enters this match on a high note after a notable performance against Jaipur in their first PKL 10 match.

Rinku Singh, having had two impressive seasons with U Mumba, remains a reliable choice. While he secured six tackle points in his first PKL 10 match against UP, he struggled against Gujarat.

The battle between Goyat's raiding prowess and Rinku's defensive skills adds another layer of anticipation to the matchup.