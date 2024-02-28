Pro Kabaddi 2023 Semi-Finals, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash with the Haryana Steelers in Semi-Final 2 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 28 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to commence at 09:00 pm IST.

With 16 wins, three losses, and three ties, Jaipur Pink Panthers claimed the second spot on the PKL 10 points table, bagging 92 points. They showcased impressive form throughout the season, often turning matches around from losing positions. With excellent teamwork and a well-balanced roster, they pose a formidable challenge.

On the other side, the Haryana Steelers concluded the league stage in fifth place, securing 13 wins, eight losses, and a tie, totalling 70 points. Their recent victory over the Gujarat Giants in Eliminator 2 demonstrates their capability to perform under pressure and adds to their momentum heading into the semi-finals.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Mohit Nandal

Arjun Deshwal is in outstanding form this season in the PKL, continuing his impressive performance from the previous season. With 262 raid points to his name, he stands out as one of the most fearless raiders in the league and single-handedly wins matches for Jaipur Pink Panthers. His ability to escape tackles, sharp reflexes, and quick pace make him a formidable threat to any defense.

Meanwhile, Mohit Nandal of the Haryana Steelers has been displaying commendable performance in the current PKL season. With 69 tackle points in 22 matches, he proves himself as a reliable cover defender. Notably, he scored seven tackle points against the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator match, indicating his current good form.

#2 Vinay vs Ankush

Vinay has emerged as a surprise package for the Haryana Steelers this season, amassing 149 raid points in 21 games. Displaying good form and earning the team's trust, he has shown strong raiding capabilities with impressive pace. Notably, he has had significant improvement compared to previous seasons, bringing sharp tactical acumen and quality to the mat.

On the defensive end, Ankush of the Jaipur Pink Panthers has been a standout performer, securing 69 tackle points in 21 games. Carrying over his form from the last season, he has proved himself as a reliable defender with smart thinking abilities. Despite not relying solely on physicality, Ankush excels as a clutch defender, particularly in super tackle scenarios.

#3 Ajith Kumar vs Rahul Sethpal

Ajit Kumar of the Jaipur Pink Panthers has showcased his worth in the current season, tallying 173 raid points in 18 games. While he may not have started with a bang, his knack for stepping up in crucial moments and bagging vital raid points has been commendable. With ample experience in the PKL circuit, he has proven himself as a match-winner on multiple occasions.

On the defensive front, Rahul Sethpal of the Haryana Steelers has been a standout performer this season, accumulating 68 tackle points in just 21 games. Particularly impressive in super tackle scenarios, he has secured 15 super tackle points, contributing significantly to his team's success.

With consistent form and promising performance in the current edition of the PKL, he aims to maintain his high standards in the upcoming match against the defending champions.