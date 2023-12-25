Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas are set to face the Haryana Steelers in match number 40 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 25 at 9pm.

Despite their home advantage, the Tamil Thalaivas have faced setbacks, losing both their matches in Chennai so far.

Hungry for a victory and with the backing of their home crowd, the Thalaivas are determined to turn the tide. In contrast to the previous season, their start hasn't been promising, with four losses and only two wins in the six matches played, placing them second to last in the points table.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have had a mixed start, securing four wins and experiencing two losses in their six matches. Coming off a narrow defeat to the Telugu Titans, the Steelers are eager to bounce back against the home team.

As the anticipation builds for this clash, let's delve into three-player battles that are sure to add excitement to the upcoming match.

#1 Vinay vs Sahil Singh

Vinay has showcased a promising start to Season 10, amassing an impressive 50 raid points in just six games for the Haryana Steelers. Effectively redeeming himself from setbacks in Season 9, he has emerged as the lead raider for the Steelers in the ongoing edition. With a focus on thwarting the Thalaivas' defense, Vinay brings quick raids to the table, posing a significant threat.

Sahil Singh, playing as the left corner defender for the Thalaivas, enjoyed a strong start but has faced a gradual decline in momentum on the mat. Having secured 20 tackle points in six matches, Singh remains a key defensive player for his team. With the support of the home crowd, he is determined to rekindle his performance and take on the challenge, aiming to win crucial duels against Vinay.

#2 Ajinkya Pawar vs Mohit Nandal

Ajinkya Pawar has played a crucial role in the raiding department for the Tamil Thalaivas. With 45 raid points in six games, he has shown promise and become instrumental in the team's offensive strategy.

However, the absence of strong support, especially with Narender nursing an injury, puts additional pressure on Pawar. With the home crowd rallying behind him, he aims to turn the tide and secure crucial raid points for the team in the upcoming fixture.

On the defensive front, Mohit Nandal, playing as the right cover defender for the Haryana Steelers, has exhibited glimpses of promise. Accumulating 18 tackle points in six matches, Nandal has proven to be effective in tandem with Jaideep.

Taking on the formidable Ajinkya Pawar will undoubtedly be a tough task for Nandal, adding an extra layer of challenge to his defensive responsibilities in the upcoming match.

#3 Himanshu Narwal vs Mohit

Himanshu has emerged as a surprise element in the Tamil Thalaivas raiding unit, making a notable impact in the last match against Jaipur where he scored eight raid points. Despite the team's loss, he stood out as the lone warrior.

Having played just two matches, he has already bagged a total of 14 raid points, showcasing promising form. His addition to the team is expected to play a crucial role, especially given his recent good form.

Jaideep, the captain of the Haryana Steelers, has performed decently in the ongoing edition, securing 14 tackle points in six matches. However, he is yet to hit the peak of his old form. This upcoming match presents an opportunity for Jaideep to showcase his skills and potentially explode into his formidable self once again.