Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans: 3 Player battles to watch out for 

In what promises to be a high-octane clash, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in match number 21 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on December 13.

Both teams haven't clinched the silverware in PKL, and this season, they are determined to turn their fortunes around and forge ahead.

Tamil Thalaivas have played two matches, winning one against Dabang Delhi and losing one against Bengal Warriors. With a power-packed young roster at their helm, they are poised to bounce back from the loss and aim to secure all 5 points in today's match.

On the other side, Telugu Titans, as is customary every season, find themselves in a rough patch. They have lost all three matches in the current edition and currently sit at the bottom of the table. Pawan and Co. are in a desperate situation to bounce back from the losses and should aim to secure a playoff spot this time.

On that note, let's delve into three-player battles to watch out for in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Pawan Sehrawat vs Sagar Rathee

High flyer Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has enjoyed a solid start to PKL Season 10, amassing 32 raid points in his last three games. However, he hasn't been as effective as he used to be in previous seasons, with a lower strike rate and a lack of support.

Despite these challenges, he has been a game-changer on numerous occasions, and his experience will be crucial in tonight's fixture.

Tamil Thalaivas' captain and right-corner defender, Sagar Rathee, put in a good performance in the last outing against Bengal Warriors, securing three tackle points. He has been the linchpin of the Tamil Thalaivas in the last two seasons, accumulating 160 tackle points to his name.

His agility and defensive acumen pose a significant threat to Pawan and will be a key factor to watch in the upcoming clash.

#2 Narendar Khandola vs Milad Jabbari

Narender, who had a stellar debut season with Tamil Thalaivas last year where he scored more than 200 raid points, has emerged as the new poster boy of PKL. He has continued his rich form this year, accumulating 20 raid points, including a Super 10.

With his impressive pace, reflexes, and dubki skill, he poses a threat to the Titans.

Facing him will be Milad Jabbari from Iran. Although Milad didn't start for Telugu Titans in the initial matches, as a substitute, he made a significant impact by winning crucial tackle points. He has also shown proficiency in super-tackle scenarios.

Despite lacking experience, Milad can prove to be a surprise package for the team in tonight's match.

#3 Rajnish Dalal vs Sahil Gulia

Rajnish Dalal has enjoyed a positive start to the new season following a decent PKL 9 campaign. As a reliable support raider, he has accumulated 10 raid points in three matches. However, to meet the team's expectations, he needs to elevate his performance from his current standard.

On the other hand, Sahil Gulia had a stellar debut season last year with Tamil Thalaivas, securing over 60 tackle points. In the current edition, he has already bagged five tackle points in two matches. His prowess in defence makes him a potential threat to Telugu Titans' raiders.