Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 64, and telecast details

Telugu Titans will square off against the Bengal Warriors in the 64th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. DOME by NSCI in Mumbai will play host to this exciting encounter on Tuesday, January 9.

Telugu Titans need a miracle from here if they wish to stay alive in this competition. The team is currently on a winless streak of four games, including a 37-30 defeat against the Gujarat Giants in their previous outing.

The Pawan Sehrawat-led side have been inconsistent this season, languishing at the bottom of the points table with nine points, having won just one of their 10 games so far.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have been poor of late, losing all momentum after a strong start to the tournament. They suffered a disappointing 41-35 defeat against the Haryana Steelers in their previous game and are currently on a four-match losing streak.

They have slipped to ninth place in the points table with 23 points, having won three of their 10 games so far and losing five.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, 64th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 9, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L W

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L L L L T

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Milad Jabbari.

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Hamid Nader, Ajit Pawar, Milad Jabbari, Robin Chaudhary, Sanjeevi S and Sandeep Dhull

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Jaskirat Singh, Nitin Kumar, Aditya S and Shrikant Jadhav

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

Telugu Titans are yet to find their perfect playing seven for this season, as they have made multiple changes in recent games. Pawan Sehrawat has been the only positive for the team, but he has failed to receive any support from the other players on the team.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, will be entering the game as clear favourites as their non-performing player Shrikant Jadhav registered a super 10 in the previous game against the Haryana Steelers, while Aditya S Shinde also picked up three tackle points in the defence.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

