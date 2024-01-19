Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 player battles to watch out for

Telugu Titans are set to clash with former champions Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi Season 10's 79th match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on January 19 at 8 pm IST.

The home team, Telugu Titans, are enduring a disappointing campaign with just one win in 12 matches, placing them at the bottom of the league table. They must fulfill the expectations of their home fans.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are facing challenges this season, securing five wins and experiencing eight losses in 13 matches, to be ninth with 32 points.

Now, let's delve into the three player battles worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Pawan Kumar vs Surjeet Singh

Pawan Kumar, recognized as the Highflyer, has accumulated 107 raid points in 11 matches for Telugu Titans. Despite being the standout performer for the team, his strike rate hasn't reached the levels of previous years, and his vast experience hasn't translated into match-winning performances this season.

Notably, he boasts eight Super 10s and the home audience awaits to see how he leads the Telugu Titans in today's game.

In opposition stands Surjeet Singh, who has picked up momentum after a slow start to the season. With a wealth of experience, Singh has showcased his sturdiness in the covers, amassing 38 tackle points in 13 matches. The stage is set for an intriguing duel between these two players, and the audience can expect a compelling showdown.

#2 Bharat Hooda vs Sandeep Dhull

Bharat Hooda has emerged as the standout performer in the raiding unit for Bengaluru Bulls, amassing 91 raid points in 12 matches. While he had an impressive start, his momentum has seen a decline of late, leading to some struggles. However, his height advantage and skillset showcase his commendable calibre, making him a key asset for the team.

On the defensive end, Sandeep Dhull, with 30 tackle points in 10 matches for the Telugu Titans, brings a wealth of experience. Despite his seasoned background, there is an expectation for Dhull to step up further and contribute more significantly to bolster the defensive efforts of the Telugu Titans.

#3 Robin Chaudhary vs Saurabh Nandal

Robin Chaudhary, with 34 raid points in 10 matches, may not have had a great season, but he shows glimpses of promise. With more opportunities and the support of the home crowd, there's potential for him to shine.

In contrast, Saurabh Nandal, the captain of the Bengaluru Bulls, has had an average good season. Across 13 matches, he has secured 35 tackle points.

Saurabh Nandal's good physique and strategic approach on the mat bring valuable experience to the team. While he may not have had a standout season, his contributions remain crucial for the Bengaluru Bulls.