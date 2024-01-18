Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 78, and telecast details

Telugu Titans will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the 78th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

This fixture will kick off the home leg for the Titans in Hyderabad as they look to turn their form around. They have had another forgettable season and are languishing at the foot of the points table. Although the Titans have won just one game so far this season, this home leg presents the perfect opportunity for them to swing the tide in their favor.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls have struggled this season as well, recording just five wins in 13 games. They currently occupy the ninth spot. The Bulls' major weakness this season has been their inability to battle it out in crunch moments. Seven of their eight defeats have been under seven points, highlighting their struggles in close encounters. Additionally, their raiding has been a big worry, whereas the defensive unit has proved its worth.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 78, PKL 2023

Date: January 19, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L L

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L W L W L

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

Telugu Titans (TEL): Rajnish, Vinay, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Omkar Narayan Patil, Praful Sudam Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Mohit, Milad Jabbari, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohit, Nitin, Ankit, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Sanjeevi S, Omkar R. More, Hamid Mirzaei Nader

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty. Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (C), Omkar R, Ajit Pawar, Prafull Zaware, Shankar Gadai, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat (C), Saurabh Nandal, Ran Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parteek, Sushil, and Monu

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled so far this season, but the Bengaluru Bulls have a slight edge coming into this game. They have been excellent in defense, whereas the Titans have failed in both departments. However, the support of the home crowd could be a huge motivation for the Titans, who will be eyeing a comeback.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda