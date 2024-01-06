Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Telugu Titans will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Match No. 58 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Saturday, December 6.

Both teams have had contrasting tales so far. Gujarat Giants have had a solid start to the season, winning six and losing four of their 10 matches, placing them third in the points table. The side, led by Fazel, looks better compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans, led by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, have experienced a lacklustre start, losing eight matches and winning just one. They currently sit at the bottom of the table, struggling to find synergy and lacking support as a team.

On that note, let's look at three-player battles to watch out for.

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Fazel Atrachali

Pawan Kumar, regarded as one of the best raiders, had a promising start, but unfortunately, the team didn't provide adequate support. His form has dipped in the last three games as he has struggled on the mat, and his raid strike rate is currently low.

Despite these challenges, given his vast experience, there's confidence that he can turn the tide for Telugu Titans.

Fazel, the captain of Gujarat Giants, has had a good season so far with 10 matches and 28 tackle points. While his performances have been commendable, expectations are high considering his calibre and experience of playing for 10 years in the league.

#2 Parteek Dahiya vs Sandeep Dhull

Parteek Dahiya has been making a significant impact, amassing an impressive 43 raid points in just seven matches. In a remarkable display against the Bengal team, he scored an outstanding 22 raid points without being taken out. He stands as the go-to man for the Gujarat Giants, showcasing his prowess in raiding.

Telugu Titans will heavily rely on Sandeep Dhull for their defensive duties. Dhull has secured 20 tackle points in seven matches during PKL 10, emphasizing his crucial role in thwarting the opposition's raiding attempts and ensuring defensive stability for the Titans.

#3 Rakesh vs Ajit Pawar

With 10 matches under his belt, Rakesh has accumulated an impressive 61 raid points, establishing himself as a consistent and effective raider for Gujarat Giants this season. His performance indicates a decent season so far, showcasing his skill and contribution to the team's raiding efforts.

Ajit Pawar, who is in his debut season, has secured 18 tackle points in eight matches, making a promising start to his Pro Kabaddi League journey. However, only time will reveal how he progresses and evolves in his role.