Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 59, and telecast details

Telugu Titans will square off against the Gujarat Giants in the 59th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. DOME by NSCI in Mumbai will play host to this exciting encounter on Saturday, January 6.

Telugu Titans are currently having a below-average tournament so far. The Pawan Sehrawat-led side got thrashed by table-toppers Puneri Paltan 54-18 in their previous outing.

The team will be hoping for some change in fortunes to end their three-game losing streak, as they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with eight points, having won just one of their nine games so far.

After three consecutive wins, the Gujarat Giants, led by Fazel Atrachali, suffered a 35-28 loss against the Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture. Despite a loss in their previous game, a win against the Titans will take the team closer to the top spot, as they are currently placed third in the points table with 34 points, having won six of their 10 games so far.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants, 59th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 6, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L W L

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L W W W L

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Milad Jabbari

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, GB More

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Hamid Nader, Ajit Pawar, Prafull Zaware, Robin Chaudhary, Nitin, Sandeep Dhull

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (c), Parteek Dahiya, Rohit Gulia, Ravi Kumar, Balaji D, Rakesh, Sombir

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Prediction

In the absence of their star raider Pawan Sehrawat, the Telugu Titans suffered a 36-point defeat against table-toppers Puneri Paltan. Sandeep Dhull registered his first high five of the season, but it all went in vain as he failed to receive any support from the other end.

Parteek Dahiya has been the most consistent performer for the team in recent games. He will be expecting more support from the other raiders, Rakesh and Sonu Jaglan, while skipper Fazel Atrachali and Sombir will be leading the defensive unit of the team.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

